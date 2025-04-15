Panda Biotech™ Partners With TDMI Twin Dragon To Launch American-Grown Hemp Denim

DALLAS, Texas— April 15, 2025 — Panda Biotech™ announced today their partnership with TDMI Twin Dragon to launch a pioneering hemp denim collection crafted from sustainably sourced, American-grown hemp, backed by the Southern Ute IndianTribe Growth Fund. By leveraging Panda Biotech’s leadership in hemp fiber production with TDMI’s expertise in innovative denim manufacturing, this collaboration offers a high-performance, eco-friendly alternative to traditional denim. The partnership, one that prioritizes regenerative agriculture, local sourcing, and comprehensive traceability aims to drive sustainability forward in the denim industry while delivering premium quality and durability.

“The launch of this innovative and sustainable denim line, using Panda’s 100% American-grown industrial hemp, mechanically cottonized without the use of any chemicals or water, marks a significant milestone for both TDMI Twin Dragon and Panda,” says Panda Biotech President Dixie Carter. “We are confident that our fiber is the most traceable hemp fiber available on the global market, and this moment is an important step toward a greener future for denim capable of supporting a robust sourcing strategy in a new trading paradigm.”

The Panda and TDMI Twin Dragon hemp denim collection features a thoughtfully-curated range of both rigid and comfort stretch hemp denim, combining durability, sustainability, and natural fiber aesthetics. The rigid hemp denim offers a sturdy, traditional feel with excellent structure, making it ideal for workwear-inspired silhouettes and vintage-style jeans. Hemp’s naturally strong fibers enhance the durability of the fabric, ensuring longevity while maintaining breathability and a textured, organic look. The comfort stretch hemp denim brings flexibility to the mix, providing ease of movement without compromising the authentic character of natural fibers. This blend allows for a more wearable, adaptive fit, catering to those who appreciate both sustainability and everyday comfort. Both fabrications embrace hemp’s eco-friendly properties, including reduced water consumption, natural antimicrobial benefits, and biodegradability, making them a responsible choice for modern denim innovation.

“We are proud to partner with Panda Biotech, a company that shares our vision for innovation and sustainability in the textile industry,” says TDMI Twin Dragon CEO and Founder Dominic Poon. “By combining Twin Dragon’s expertise in denim development with Panda Biotech’s groundbreaking work in American-grown industrial hemp, we’re creating high-performance, eco-conscious fabrics that meet the demands of today’s consumers and tomorrow’s planet. This partnership marks a pivotal step forward in redefining what sustainable fashion can be.”

As denim manufacturers increasingly seek sustainable alternatives in an effort toward reducing the environmental footprint of denim production, Panda Biotech is meeting the commercial scale demand, providing durable, low-impact cottonzied hemp fiber accessible for mills and brands. Industrial hemp offers numerous environmental advantages including reduced water usage, soil remediation, biodegradable materials, and carbon sequestration. Additionally, Panda Biotech’s Panda Hemp Gin is a zero-waste hemp-processing facility certified for zero discharge of hazardous chemicals that proudly operates with both the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification and the United States Department of Agriculture Certified Biobased product label certifications.

For more information on Panda Biotech’s hemp fiber products, please visit pandabiotech.com. And, for those participating in Kingpins Amsterdam, please visit the TMDI Twin Dragon booth located in Blue Zone 46 to see samples from this premier collection.

Posted: April 15, 2025

Source: Panda Biotech, LLC