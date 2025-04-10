Hanover, Germany Gears Up To Welcome ITMA Participants After Three Decades

BRUSSELS — April 10, 2025 — The city of Hanover is eagerly waiting to welcome participants of the world’s largest textile and garment technology exhibition – ITMA 2027. The exhibition will be held from 16 to 22 September 2027. It is expected to gross 200,000 square metres, occupying 13 exhibition halls at the Messegelaende Hannover.

Held once every four years since 1951, ITMA was last staged in the German city in 1991. The bid for ITMA 2027 was submitted by the venue owner Deutsche Messe in close cooperation with the capital of Lower Saxony and the office of the Lord Mayor.

Belit Onay, Mayor and CEO of the City of Hanover enthused, “We are elated to have successfully bid for ITMA 2027. A bustling hub for trade fairs and congresses, the city looks forward to welcome ITMA back to Hanover after more than 30 years.

“We will spare no effort to ensure the hosting of an excellent ITMA. Hanover is a green and efficient city with a relaxed atmosphere. As a major trade fair city, Hanover is organised, and easy to navigate, making it a stress-free destination for visitors. Its blend of history and modernity makes it a hidden gem for those seeking a well-balanced urban experience.”

Interesting accommodation options

Hanover is no stranger to hosting mega trade shows. Supporting this established trade fairs destination is an ample and diverse range of accommodation options, including hotels, guesthouses, inns and private apartments. Each of these options caters to different needs and offers a unique experience.

Currently, the city of Hanover offers over 18,000 hotel beds, ranging from budget to premium options. In the surrounding districts and metropolitan region, an additional 54,000 beds are available. According to Deutsche Messe, the exhibition venue operator, around 4,000 private accommodations can also be found throughout the city, nearby areas, and the broader metropolitan region.

“The majority of the accommodation allow you to get to the fairground within 30 to 90 minutes. In addition, we have a campground opposite the exhibition venue that is open to participants who bring their motorhomes and caravans. ITMA 2027 participants can expect to have more options when another 700 rooms are made available in the city centre next year,” said Dr Jochen Koeckler, chairman of Deutsche Messe’s Board.

To further assist ITMA participants, the organiser ITMA Services has appointed accommodation specialist bnetwork to provide hotel and vacation apartment booking services. Backed by nearly two decades of experience, the destination management company has handled two past ITMA exhibitions in Barcelona and is attuned to the needs of participants.

A dedicated website is being set up for ITMA participants to book their accommodation. Meanwhile, to enquire about accommodation or to book rooms, please contact itmahotels@bnetwork.com.

While Hanover may not be a primary global gateway in Germany, it is exceptionally well-connected within Europe and beyond. With direct high-speed train links and a well-connected airport, it serves as a convenient transit point for business travellers.

The fairground is accessible by public transport. It has two modern light rail stations that provide direct connections to the city centre. It also has direct links to the motorways, and around 39,000 car parking spaces.

Alex Zucchi, president of CEMATEX which owns ITMA 2027, said, “We look forward to staging our exhibition in Hanover. The city has the necessary infrastructure to support a huge congregation of exhibitors and visitors of a mega ITMA exhibition. The organising team is working with the venue owner to ensure that all participants will have a seamless experience akin to what they have been used to at past editions.”

More exhibition information will be available from the ITMA 2027 website which will be launched this July, ahead of the opening of stand space application in September.

The last ITMA exhibition was held in Milan in 2023. Grossing 200,000 square metres, it featured the participation of 1,709 exhibitors from 47 countries, and visitorship of over 111,000 from 143 countries.

Posted: April 10, 2025

Source: The European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers (CEMATEX) / ITMA Services