Future Of Haptic Analysis Technology At IGATEX Pakistan 2025 With Emtec’s TSA Textile Sensation Analyzer

LEIPZIG, Germany — April 16, 2025 — After a successful debut for emtec Electronic GmbH last year, which provided valuable opportunities for networking and understanding regional needs, the innovative TSA Textile Sensation Analyzer with Cloud Integration will be presented this year again at IGATEX Pakistan. From April 24 to 26 the team of emtec and the local Sales Representative Farhan Rasul from AHS Textile Machinery Company are pleased to exchange about innovations of the measurement device for textiles with the experts in Hall-5 at booth no. F-5-20 at the Karachi Expo Center.

emtec’s decision to exhibit at IGATEX Pakistan for the second time highlights the growing importance of the Pakistani textile market. The country is the world’s fourth-largest cotton producer and the ninth-largest textile exporter. Pakistan’s textile industry significantly contributes to the national economy, employing approximately 40% of the industrial workforce. IGATEX Pakistan has established itself as the leading international trade fair for garment and textile machinery in South Asia. This year, the exhibition celebrates its 23rd anniversary, expecting over 11.000 visitors and more than 500 national and international companies from 30 countries. One of them is the German manufacturer of innovative measuring devices for the paper and textile industry, emtec Electronic GmbH.

The measurement brought along is the TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer with Cloud Integration, that offers innovative solutions for the textile industry by providing precise analysis and efficient management of production processes. The cloud connectivity enables real-time monitoring and analysis of data, leading to a significant increase in productivity and quality. In the time between last year’s event and this year’s show, the TSA was honored with the prestigious Techtextil North America Innovation Award 2024 in the New Product category. This recognition underscores the TSA’s cutting-edge technology and its impact on the textile industry.

Local sales representatives from AHS Textile Machinery Company, especially the Executive Director Farhan Rasul will be present to showcase the TSA including the cloud-bases Virtual Haptic Library and answer visitors’ questions. Additionally, colleague Tuğçe Karatas from Application & Technical Support of emtec Electronic will be on-site to support the team. She says: “IGATEX Pakistan provides an excellent opportunity to experience the future of textile production with the TSA and Cloud Integration. I am really looking forward to show the handling of the TSA to the visitors and help them discover the benefits that come along with the use of the cloud-based Virtual Haptic Library.”

The emtec team and its representatives will welcome known faces and new interests from the specialist audience at IGATEX Pakistan 2025 by the end of April in Hall 5 at booth no. F-5-20 in Karachi.

Posted: April 17, 2025

Source: emtec Electronic GmbH