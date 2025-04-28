Change In Avgol Leadership: Jelle Westerterp Named New Chief Commercial Officer To Support Growth

TEL AVIV, Israel — April 28, 2025 — Avgol, an Indorama Ventures company, continues to diversify and grow beyond traditional hygiene markets. To support their market expansion strategy and as a successor to Roberto Boggio, who will be pursuing a new opportunity outside the company, Avgol has appointed Jelle Westerterp as new Chief Commercial Officer.

Jelle brings extensive global market experience in the hygiene sector, with a proven track record in both hygiene and adjacent categories such as wipes and specialty applications. His expertise will be instrumental in building upon the robust foundation and strong customer partnerships that Roberto Boggio has established.

Both executives have collaborated closely in recent months to ensure a seamless transition for customers and partners. “We remain committed to delivering the highest level of service, innovation, and collaboration across all regions. Our sincere appreciation goes to Roberto Boggio, whose leadership has played a vital role in expanding our global commercial reach.

Customers can expect continued excellence and enhanced support from Jelle and his team as we embark on this new chapter”, said Sivan Yedidsion, Avgol’s CEO.

Posted: April 28, 2025

Source: Avgol, an Indorama Ventures company