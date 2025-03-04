YKK Wins Top Prize At The “Orange Innovation Award 2024” Presented By The Ministry Of Economy, Trade And Industry

TOKYO, Japan — March 4, 2025 — YKK Corporation won the top prize at the “Orange Innovation Award 2024,” organized by the secretariat of the Dementia Innovation Alliance Working Group (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry; hereafter, METI) on February 19.

The Orange Innovation Award 2024 aims to promote the development of products and services in a variety of industries and fields that help people with dementia solve issues in their daily lives and accomplish the things they want to do, thereby increasing recognition of “development with the participation of people affected by dementia” and bringing about an inclusive society. Awards are given to user-friendly products and services that have been developed with an emphasis on the process of co-creation with people with dementia, as well as activities and initiatives that are implemented in the development process with the participation of people affected by dementia.

YKK has been championing a “participation-based development” approach, where zippers that are easy for anyone to open and close are developed and improved through direct dialogue with people with dementia who have handled the zippers. YKK was praised for its efforts to develop applications for multiple generations based on feedback from people with dementia. Additionally, YKK prepared various product samples, including the click-TRAK® Magnetic zipper, which uses magnetic force to align its openings, collaborating with a diverse range of stakeholders to develop these innovations.

The award ceremony is scheduled to be held on March 5.

YKK will continue to help create a society where everyone can live their lives comfortably by using its small fastening products.

Information about the “Orange Innovation Award 2024” on the METI website (in Japanese):

https://www.dementia-pr.com/award/

Posted: March 4, 2025

Source: YKK Corporation