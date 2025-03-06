Tonello Dryers: Smart Drying, Exceptional Savings

SARCEDO, Italy — March 6, 2025 — Tonello is revolutionizing the world of industrial drying with its first-ever range of dryers, designed and manufactured entirely in-house. This strategic addition completes the garment treatment process, ensuring maximum efficiency, quality, and sustainability.

Maximum Flexibility For Every Production Need

The new line includes eight models tailored to meet every production requirement, from sampling to large-scale manufacturing. Each machine features a touchscreen display, a temperature sensor for precise control, and an enlarged transparent door that makes process monitoring easier. The drum, with its wide diameter, ensures better garment distribution and faster drying.

The models adapt to different operational needs, from the fixed version with a manual door for sampling to models with automatic tilting for unloading, and even advanced configurations with automated loading and unloading or double doors for more efficient workflow management.

Efficiency And Sustainability Without Compromise

Tonello dryers are designed with a strong focus on energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. The high-permeability drum speeds up drying, while the enhanced airflow reduces processing time and energy consumption, ensuring optimal performance and less component wear. The inverter-controlled transmission, operated via the control panel, allows for customized recipes, optimizing every phase of the process.

Moreover, all models are Heat Pump Ready, making them compatible with heat pump integration for significant improvements in energy efficiency and emissions reduction compared to traditional heating technologies.

For those looking to push energy savings even further, optional solutions include ThermoShell, an advanced insulation system that enhances thermal efficiency, and SmartDry, a heat recovery system that achieves over 20% steam savings in medium- and large-production models. The SmartDry option can also be retrofitted to Tonello dryers in their standard configuration.

Intelligent Software For Total Control

Tonello’s next-generation software makes the drying experience simpler and more intuitive. Thanks to its modern interface, users can create customized programs directly on the machine, monitor the drying process in real time, and optimize settings with the intuitive Program Editor.

For even more advanced management, digital options such as Metro, which enables centralized monitoring and consumption analysis, Guardian, a sophisticated diagnostics system that ensures optimal performance and prevents machine downtime, and Mago Site Manager, a remote assistance service allowing rapid interventions and preventive maintenance, are available.

With Tonello dryers, the drying process becomes faster, more efficient, and more responsible, delivering significant savings and a reduced impact.

* Compared to equivalent market models

Posted: March 6, 2025

Source Tonello srl