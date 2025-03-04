TechnoSport, KARL MAYER And A.T.E. Hold Successful Joint Open House To Present Innovative Jersey Machine Technology

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — March 3, 2025 — First in South India: TechnoSport Leverages KARL MAYER tricot machines for Active and Sportswear Production at its new Mega Factory in Perundurai. The state-of-the-art HKS 3-M high-performance warp knitting machines complete the capacities of the recently opened Perundurai mega-facility of the leading Indian activewear brand. TechnoSport has invested in cutting-edge machines to further this mission and expand its market reach. The company is committed to delivering high-quality, accessible apparel while prioritizing sustainability and global recognition.

As a first step, TechnoSport has realised its innovative “DuraCool+” product line on the HKS-3M machines from KARL MAYER and successfully launched it on the market. Building on this advancement, the brand plans to introduce versatile, functional, and durable all-day pants, combining the robustness of woven trousers with the comfort and flexibility of knitwear.

There was also a joint event as part of the new collaboration. In mid-February 2025, TechnoSport joined forces with KARL MAYER and A.T.E. to host an in-house exhibition at its Mega Factory.

Joint open house event

KARL MAYER is proud of the partnership with its first tricot machine customer in the activewear and sportswear sector in South India and was delighted with the participation in the open house event. It was a complete success. Over 100 industry professionals from Tirupur, Erode, Coimbatore, and other regions attended the event and gained a lot of inspiration for their business from its extensive program.

Attendees witnessed live demonstrations of three HKS 3-M machines, coupled with a DS-Warper, showcasing the production of specialized warp-knitted fabrics for active and sportswear. Dynamic demonstration of all three tricot machines operating at speeds up to 2,800 rpm was a real highlight. There were also contributions from speakers. The event featured a welcome address by Navin Agrawal, Senior Vice President der A.T.E. Enterprises Private Limited, followed by an insightful presentation on warp knitting technology by Mark Smith, Deputy Vice President Sales of KARL MAYER’s warp knitting business unit. Franziska Guth, product developer at KARL MAYER, and the A.T.E. sales team further engaged the audience with displays of warp-knitted fabric samples and finished garments.

Talking about the significance of the event, Mr. Sunil Jhunjhunwala, Co-founder of TechnoSport commented. “We are very proud to partner with KARL MAYER and bring such technology to India. Given the growing demand for synthetic materials in both domestic and export markets, we expect interest in warp knitting technology to gain significant momentum in the next few years. By partnering with A.T.E. and KARL MAYER and hosting such events, we hope to further solidify that interest.”

Mark Smith supports this concern. “We hope to conduct more such events in the future to expand warp knitting capabilities in India.”

He extended his sincere appreciation to Mr. Sunil Jhunjhunwala and the entire TechnoSport team for their invaluable support in making this Open House a resounding success. He also commended the A.T.E. Coimbatore team for their dedicated efforts in organizing and executing this impactful event.

By embracing cutting-edge technology and focusing on sustainability, TechnoSport is poised to redefine the standards of activewear globally. As the brand continues to expand its market reach and product offerings, it remains committed to making high-quality sportswear accessible to everyone, inspiring a healthier and more active lifestyle for all.

Posted: March 4, 2025

Source: KARL MAYER Verwaltungsgesellschaft AG