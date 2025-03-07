Sun Tekstil’s AI Investment To Transform The Fashion Industry

IZMIR, Turkey — February 2, 2025 — Sun Tekstil has made a groundbreaking partnership that will make waves in the fashion and textile industry. The company has invested in the U.S.-based software company Refabric (Mintgrams Technologies Inc.), an AI-powered design platform, aiming to accelerate the digital transformation of the industry through innovative technology integration.

AI to Unify Product Development and Marketing Processes in a Single Ecosystem

Refabric, an AI-powered software company, is set to integrate the long and complex processes of inspiration, research, trend analysis, design, prototyping, product development and marketing into a single platform ecosystem for fashion professionals.

Sun Tekstil, which has been collaborating with U.S.-based Refabric for a long time, has now become a partner by investing in the company. This strategic partnership aims to accelerate product development processes and enhance operational efficiency. With its innovative and pioneering business model, Refabric is making a difference at every stage of the fashion and textile industry. By optimizing design processes, it reduces the need for physical samples and helps eliminate unpopular products beforehand, preventing waste of time and resources. Designed as an AI fashion software, Refabric transforms ideas into designs within minutes and creates collections aligned with trends.

Refabric and Sun Tekstil Partnership Wins ‘Most Effective Corporate & Startup Collaboration’ Award

In 2024, the collaboration between Refabric and Sun Tekstil won the “Most Effective Corporate & Startup Collaboration” award at the “Corporate Entrepreneurship Awards” organized by Fast Company magazine. At the end of the project, where Refabric’s innovative design tools were optimized with feedback from industry experts, Sun Tekstil reported a significant reduction in physical sample production and substantial savings in both time and cost. Following this award, the partnership between the two companies is expected to contribute further to the digital transformation of the textile and fashion industry with innovative approaches.

AI Support for the Textiles Around the World

Sun Tekstil Chairperson of the Board, Elvan Ünlütürk, commented on the investment: “We believe that technology is the future of sustainable design and production. We are keeping up with the fast-paced nature of the fashion world and fully supporting the digital transformation of the fashion and textile industry. By integrating AI into our design and collection processes through Refabric, we are accelerating our design processes, filtering, and refining our collections before they go into production. This ensures a more efficient use of our resources and supports sustainability. This investment is a testament to our commitment to digitalization and sustainability transformation in the industry.”

The Future Where Fashion and Technology Meet

Refabric Co-Founder and CEO, Begüm Doğru Öztekin, emphasized that the partnership with Sun Tekstil strengthens sustainability and digital transformation in the fashion industry, stating: “The projects we have carried out in collaboration with Sun Tekstil showcase the transformative impact of AI in the fashion and textile world.”

Refabric has been selected for LVMH’s La Maison des Startups accelerator program, which includes global fashion powerhouses such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Céline. Through this prestigious program, Refabric has the opportunity to collaborate closely with leading global fashion brands.

Posted: March 7, 2025

Source: Sun Tekstil A.Ş