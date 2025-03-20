Shaping The Future: Lenzing Presents Young Scientist Award To Young Talents

LENZING, Austria — March 20, 2025 — The Lenzing Group, a supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, is presenting the Lenzing Young Scientist Award at the Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress (GFC) from September 10 to 12, 2025 for bachelor, master and doctoral students who develop innovative solutions to ecological challenges in the fiber and textile industry. The deadline for applications is June 30, 2025. The best thesis by Bachelor’s and Master’s students will receive a prize of EUR 3,000, while the best doctoral thesis will receive EUR 5,000.

For the fourth time, the Lenzing Group honors young researchers with the Lenzing Young Scientist Award for excellent research work in the fiber and textile sector. The Dornbirn-GFC, as a platform for international exchange of experience in the field of fibers, offers an ideal stage for this research competition. Bachelor’s and Master’s students can submit their scientific work under the guiding theme “Unlimited inspiration from nature: Together we research sustainable innovations based on cellulose, including regenerated cellulose fibers and films, as well as cellulose composites” and face a jury of renowned experts from the industry. The aim is to support students who inspire the industry with their research results and create a platform for networking with the textile and fiber industry.

“Lenzing has been a leader in sustainable cellulose fiber production for decades and is actively promoting the transition to a bioeconomy. Supporting young scientists and their innovations is crucial to overcoming current challenges. Every advance and every idea brings us closer to a more sustainable future,” says Gert Kroner, Vice President Global Research at Lenzing Group.

Austrian Fibers Institute as organizer of the Dornbirn GFC

For the 64th time, the Austrian Fiber Institute is organizing the Dornbirn Fiber Congress on a non-profit basis and will provide the framework for presenting the Lenzing Young Scientist Award from September 10 to 12, 2025.

The Austrian Fiber Institute, based in Vienna, was founded in 1960 by fiber producers and the Austrian textile industry to promote the market launch of fibers and their products. The Fiber Institute also offers the opportunity to exchange information and experience about fibers and supports contact with educational institutions. The GFC focuses on an international exchange of experience in close coordination with the umbrella organization CIRFS in Brussels and deals with topics relevant to the future, such as fiber innovations, sustainability and the circular economy.

Applicants for the Lenzing Young Scientist Award have the opportunity to submit their work (theses, papers, etc.) in English until June 30, 2025 to the following e-mail address:

YSA2025@lenzing.com.

Further information can be found online at:

https://www.lenzing.com/young-scientist-award.

Posted: March 20, 2025

Source: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft