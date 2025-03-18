Microban Launches AkoTech Umbrella Of Advanced Multifunctional Coating Technologies

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — March 18, 2025 — Microban International, the leader in antimicrobial solutions, announced the launch of AkoTech, an advanced platform of multifunctional coating technologies that enhance and protect a broad spectrum of products. Easy to use and customizable for various manufacturing processes and end-use applications, AkoTech formulations can provide benefits such as excellent hardness, adhesion, water and oil repellency and chemical resistance. AkoTech’s multifunctional capabilities make it an ideal solution for flooring, exterior finish systems, touchscreens, countertops, furniture, and more. By integrating AkoTech, these surfaces benefit from enhanced durability, improved cleanliness, and long-lasting freshness, helping to maintain their appearance and performance over time.

AkoTech is an umbrella of formulations that includes water-based and solvent-based solutions. The formulations can also use heavy metal–free antimicrobial technologies to inhibit bacterial growth and prevent mold and mildew growth, leading to longer-lasting and more sustainable products. Backed by the power of Microban, AkoTech delivers cutting-edge performance that is bolstered by the suite of services that comes with the Microban brand, including formulation, sales, marketing and regulatory support.

“There are multifunctional capabilities under the AkoTech umbrella, with each iteration of the technology providing crucial versatility and functionality to different types of products,” said James Rapley, liquid formulations manager at Microban. “Customers have been asking for multifunctional coatings for years, and now this umbrella allows Microban and our partners to work together in delivering new and exciting technologies.”

To make AkoTech easy to use for all kinds of applications, the technology is available as a starting-point formulation (used as is or customized if desired), a ready-to-use formulation or a liquid concentrate (requiring the addition of water). AkoTech is integrated into products during manufacturing using a coating application process such as roll coating or spray coating.

“As the global leader in antimicrobial and odor control technologies, we are committed to the development of solutions that support product sustainability by extending their useful lifetimes,” said Microban President Michael Ruby. “We’re proud to launch a system of technologies that aids in this mission while making the integration as seamless as possible for our manufacturing partners.”

Posted: March 18, 2025

Source: Microban International — Part of Barr Brands International