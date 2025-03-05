MAS Holdings Breaks Ground In Bhuinpur, Exploring New Market Opportunities In India

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — March 5, 2025 — MAS Holdings, South Asia’s largest apparel manufacturer, marked a significant milestone in its global expansion by breaking ground for its first facility in the state of Odisha, India. This strategic initiative builds on MAS’ long-standing presence in India while strengthening its regional production capabilities and giving it a strong foothold to access the fast-growing Indian retail market.

The ceremony was attended by Suren Fernando (GCEO of MAS Holdings), Malik Ahamadeen (CEO, MAS India), Shakthi Ranatunga (COO, MAS Holdings), Murad Rajudin (CEO MAS Fabric Park) while the Odisha Government was represented by Shri Subhendra Kumar Nayak, OAS, Special Secretary.

MAS Holdings plans to begin apparel production at this facility in 2026. The plant will focus on creating value-added apparel products tailored for both the Indian and international markets. This move not only leverages the potential of India’s manufacturing landscape but also builds on MAS’ proven operational excellence long established in Sri Lanka. Once established, these operations are set to benefit the wider MAS group, whose majority workforce is within Sri Lanka, by offering the company access to new markets and stronger regional partnerships driving growth and new business opportunities.

Speaking about the investment, Chief Executive Officer of MAS India, Malik Ahamadeen, said “MAS is excited to take this important step in creating a strong apparel ecosystem in the region. This is enabled by our extensive experience in managing holistic apparel industrial zones in Sri Lanka, bringing together key partners along the apparel supply chain.”

Speaking at the ceremony Group Chief Executive Officer of MAS Holdings, Suren Fernando, stated that “This investment marks a significant milestone in MAS’ journey, and we are excited to leverage the vast business opportunities the venture presents. India has long been an integral part of our operations, and with 25 years of experience operating in India, we recognize the immense potential of the country’s manufacturing landscape, both for the global supply chain and the rapidly growing domestic retail sector.”

Over the next ten years, MAS Holdings plans to develop the 60-acre site working together with its partners to build a fully-fledged apparel hub in Odisha.

Posted: March 5, 2025

Source: MAS Holdings