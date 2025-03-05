Indorama Ventures Prepares For A New Era Of Growth As It Optimizes Its Business Under IVL 2.0

BANGKOK, Thailand — March 5, 2025 — Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global sustainable chemical producer, is preparing for a new era of growth under its IVL 2.0 strategy as it outlined a new approach to partnering with major industry peers, positioning the company to capitalize on significant expansion and consolidation opportunities unlocked by fundamental shifts in global chemical markets.

At the company’s annual Capital Markets Day in Bangkok today, Mr. Aloke Lohia, Group CEO of Indorama Ventures, outlined the significant potential for Indorama Ventures—now revitalizing itself under its 3-year IVL 2.0 optimization plan—to resume its growth journey as it pivots towards a future that is being re-shaped by macroeconomic forces such as China’s push for self-sufficiency in manufacturing, the uneven impact of Peak Oil across East and West, and India’s rapid economic expansion. A few days ago, on 26 February, the company posted improved full-year 2024 EBITDA as its focused management executed their plan to transform the business through decisive ‘self-help’ actions amid one of the most severe industry downturns in recent years.

Mr. Lohia told an audience of analysts and investors, “Today, Indorama Ventures is a fitter company than we were when we announced our IVL 2.0 strategy a year ago, and we are now able to compete with the best. Our plan is designed not only to help us re-tool and re-skill to navigate the current downturn—which is expected to persist—but also to restore our historical growth trajectory. As an innately entrepreneurial family business with global scale and deep expertise, we have always been able to take advantage of change to grow our unmatched model and generate increasing shareholder returns. I am excited by new opportunities to substantially expand our business as our industry undergoes seismic, generational shifts and consequently unlocks fresh growth potential.”

IVL 2.0 Progress

At the event, senior executives provided updates on their measures under IVL 2.0 to fortify the business against prevailing market headwinds and set a new course for enhanced, sustainable earnings growth. In a year of alignment, mobilization and launch, all segments recorded improved performances in 2024 as they took concerted management steps to refine their organizations, optimize assets, and transform their business processes through modern data-led toolsets and digital enterprise systems.

Still, in light of continued industry pressures, the company fell short on its deleveraging and cash conversion targets in 2024 and has determined that further management actions are necessary to sustain progress toward the company’s objectives, building on the significant measures already taken.

Strategic Growth Plan

Indorama Ventures, as a mature company with more than three decades of successful growth, is fundamentally changing its approach to generating increasing returns as it prepares a next generation of leaders to operate in a vastly different environment. In a departure from the company’s previous M&A-led model, Mr. Lohia outlined several expansion projects currently in the pipeline, all involving complementary strategic partnerships with major industry peers. This new growth approach aims to leverage Indorama Ventures’ unmatched organization, platform, processes, and systems—revitalized under IVL 2.0 and the company’s “indispensable chemistry” brand—to consolidate dominant positions and grow scale in attractive growth markets, including India.

In February, the company bought a minority stake of ~24.9% of EPL Limited, an Indian specialty packaging company and the largest global manufacturer of laminated tubes. The transformation that Indorama Ventures is undertaking under IVL 2.0 provides a critical springboard enabling the new partnerships-led growth model, Mr. Lohia explained.

In addition, Indorama Ventures is planning spin-offs of its Indovinya downstream chemicals segment and its Indovida packaging unit—as flagged a year ago—to enable them to achieve their potential as independent high-growth businesses.

Today, Indorama Ventures has an unmatched global footprint, with entrenched leadership in sustainable and growing markets, following a remarkable era of expansion during which it made some fifty acquisitions over 20 years to build its unique integrated model. In addition to the partnerships-led growth plan, Mr. Lohia expressed confidence in the organic growth potential of the company’s existing business, which is tied to macro-consumer trends as populations modernize and demand more sustainable daily essential products that improve their lives and the environment.

“We have already switched from our previous M&A-led mindset to new settings under IVL 2.0 that suit the changed business landscape, and which also suit our company in a new phase in its lifecycle,” Mr. Lohia added. “Now, our growth will come from building close-knit, complementary partnerships with major peer companies, leveraging the ‘network effect’ to take advantage of our mutual scale to secure dominant positions in attractive markets. We will pursue our growth strategy while continuing our lasting focus on financial discipline, including working towards a deleveraged balance sheet.”

Recordings of Capital Markets Day on 5 March will be made available in English and Thai soon after the event at

www.indoramaventures.com.

Posted: March 5, 2025

Source: Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL)