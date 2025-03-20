A&E Expands Global Footprint With New Manufacturing Facility In Chattogram, Bangladesh

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — March 20, 2025 — Global thread supplier, American & Efird (A&E), is thrilled to announce the opening of its 24th manufacturing operation in Chattogram, Bangladesh, marking a significant milestone in A&E’s strategic expansion. The new state-of-the-art facility strengthens its global manufacturing network, enhancing its capacity to meet the increasing demand for innovative thread solutions in Bangladesh and across South Asia.

The new facility, strategically located just outside of Southern Bangladesh’s bustling seaport and financial hub, will complement A&E’s existing operation in Gazipur, further solidifying the company’s commitment to the region. With this expansion, A&E is poised to increase production capacity, improve service levels, and reduce lead times, enabling the company to continue delivering premium quality thread products to its customers worldwide with greater efficiency.

The facility’s opening was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by key industry leaders, customers, suppliers, partners, and government officials. The event provided guests with an exclusive opportunity to tour the new facility and learn more about its innovative technologies and capabilities.

“We are excited to open this new manufacturing facility, which enhances our ability to support customers globally while maintaining A&E’s high standards of excellence,” said Jeffrey P. Pritchett, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors for Elevate Textiles, the parent company of A&E. “This expansion reflects our long-term vision for growth and our commitment to providing innovative thread solutions.”

The new Chattogram facility is designed with the latest manufacturing technologies and scalable production processes to meet growing market demands. Notable features include:

Advanced production lines for spun and filament thread products.

for spun and filament thread products. Dedicated R&D and technical capabilities to drive product innovation and enhance customer solutions.

to drive product innovation and enhance customer solutions. Sustainability-focused operations, incorporating green technologies to reduce environmental impact.

incorporating green technologies to reduce environmental impact. Job creation for more than 350 local workers, contributing to regional economic development.

“Investing in this facility is a crucial step in strengthening our manufacturing base, enhancing product availability, and improving service to the Chattogram market,” said Chris Alt, President, A&E. “As demand for our thread and specialty yarn products continues to grow, this facility will play a pivotal role in meeting customer needs faster, more efficiently, and with greater precision.”

Managing Director – A&E South Asia, Angelo Leanage added, “Our mission has always been to deliver high-quality products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers. With this new facility, we are not only expanding our footprint and capabilities to continue doing so but also bringing jobs, economic growth, and social development to the region.”

In addition to manufacturing, the Chattogram facility will function as a regional hub for innovation, where A&E will continue to develop advanced thread solutions, optimize production processes, and implement sustainability initiatives. As part of our ongoing global strategy, A&E remains focused on reducing its environmental impact and integrating sustainable practices across all operations.

With this expansion, A&E continues to strengthen its leadership position in the global textile industry, building on its legacy of excellence dating back to 1891. As we expand our presence in key global cut-and-sew markets, the Chattogram facility is poised to play a key role in the company’s future growth and in shaping the next generation of thread solutions for the textile industry.

To learn more about A&E, our sustainability initiatives, and quality thread products, please visit amefird.com.

Posted: March 20, 2025

Source: American & Efird (A&E)