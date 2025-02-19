Sympatex Expands Global Sales Team With Michael Cattanach — Driving Growth And Circular Innovation

MUNICH, Germany — February 17, 2025 — Sympatex is entering an exciting new chapter! With immense excitement and optimism, we are thrilled to announce a transformational expansion of our global sales team. This is more than just growth – this is a bold leap forward in strengthening our sales strategy, expanding into key markets, and deepening relationships with new and existing partners. By reinforcing our commercial presence, we ensure a future of sustainable high-performance functional fabrics for brands and retailers worldwide.

Michael Cattanach Joins Sympatex – A Game-Changer for Growth

We are beyond excited to welcome Michael Cattanach as our new Global Sales manager on February 15, 2025. A true industry heavyweight, Cattanach brings more than 25 years of expertise in the performance textile sector, having held pivotal roles at Polartec, General Electric, and W. L. Gore & Associates. His deep knowledge of waterproof laminate technologies, product development, and strategic business growth will be a game-changer for Sympatex as we expand our sales footprint, particularly in the US market.

Strategic Expansion – Strengthening Customer Partnerships

As Sympatex accelerates its global sales efforts across all three business units (apparel, footwear, and corporate & workwear), we are thrilled to announce key strategic appointments that will enhance our customer engagement and market reach:

China – Leandra Reisner will now lead business development for the apparel sector in China while continuing to manage key U.S. accounts, ensuring seamless cross-market collaboration with existing and new customers. At the same time, Marc Estor remains responsible for the footwear business in China, further strengthening Sympatex’s presence in this key market.

India expansion – Sympatex is strengthening its presence in the Indian market, working closely with local partner Sportiva Lifestyle PYT. LTD., represented by Vibhuti Trivedi. With strategic oversight from Marc Estor, the team is focused on driving sales and growth in this dynamic region.

France & Southern Europe – We warmly welcome Nadia Youcefi as our new Sales & Marketing Manager for the Corporate & Workwear business unit, expanding our commercial reach in France and Southern Europe.

A Team Built for Impact – Expanding Sales for a Sustainable Future

This milestone marks a defining moment for Sympatex. Our strengthened global sales force is not just about expansion – it’s about deepening partnerships, increasing market share, and helping brands transition to circular textile solutions with our membranes and laminates. We are setting new benchmarks for functional performance and sustainability, and our new team members will be instrumental in driving business success for Sympatex and its partners.

“I am incredibly proud of the Sympatex family and what we have accomplished together,” says Kim Scholze, CSMO at Sympatex. “This is a turning point, a moment to celebrate! Our journey toward mono-material fiber2fiber offerings and full circularity has been remarkable, but equally important is our ability to support our partners in delivering top-tier, sustainable performance products to the market. With these new colleagues, we are ready to expand our customer network, accelerate sales, and drive real business growth. This is a moment of hope, excitement, and bold action – not just for Sympatex, but for our partners, our industry, and our planet.”

