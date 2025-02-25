SGS Partnership Agreement With Hurricane Brings Integration With SGS D-TECT® 

GENEVA, Switzerland — February 24, 2025 — SGS, the world’s testing, inspection and certification company, has signed a unique partnership with Hurricane Commerce to enable the integration of SGS D-TECT with Hurricane’s global data intelligence platform – a move that could revolutionize customs clearance around the world.

As a leader in non-intrusive inspection solutions for cargo, vehicles and baggage services, SGS developed and deployed D-TECT to streamline customs clearance, enhance security and ensure regulatory compliance through AI-powered data intelligence, X-ray image analysis and automated data matching.

Now, thanks to integration with Hurricane’s global data intelligence platform, SGS D-TECT has advanced capability to provide unmatched accuracy in HS code classification, prohibited and restricted items, denied parties, tax and duty calculations, and product compliance verification.

Montserrat Martinez, Vice President, Trade Facilitation Services, SGS said: “Our next-generation technology was developed to integrate seamlessly with global customs management systems to enable authorities and businesses to efficiently process and verify shipments with minimal manual intervention.

“We are thrilled that, through this pioneering collaboration with Hurricane, we can propel SGS D-TECT to new heights to deliver a truly end-to-end solution that integrates world-class technology and data-driven insights. This will help customers around the globe transform their customs processes while ensuring compliance and operational excellence.”

Transforming compliance with data intelligence

SGS D-TECT and Hurricane’s agreement and integration will revolutionize global customs and logistics by:

Automating product data and compliance verification by matching X-ray images with shipping data to detect discrepancies, prohibited and restricted items

Enhancing security screening through data-driven anomaly detection in real time

Streamlining global trade with manufacturer-agnostic integration, ensuring compatibility with any scanner or customs system, reducing delays and improving efficiency

Enabling real-time remote analysis, allowing global customs authorities and logistics operators to access and share inspection data from anywhere

David Spottiswood, Co-Founder of Hurricane Commerce, said: “We are delighted to partner with SGS globally and specifically with the SGS D-TECT Solution as their preferred data technology partner.

“Our partnership and combined solution are already having a transitional impact for European customs authorities, and we are excited to roll them out to the rest of the world in collaboration with the SGS and the SGS D-TECT team.”

SGS smart scanning services

SGS D-TECT creates a unique, fully digital, and remote operational environment, offering users advanced images and AI analytics for radioscopic image interpretation, in a single platform. In addition, it provides the right ecosystem for any high-end x-ray scanner as it supports its integration within the operational workflow, allows remote screening, and provides real time information and KPIs on scanner related performance in a simple and user-friendly interface.

