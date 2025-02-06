Oerlikon Manmade Fibers Solutions Hosted Successful Technology Day 2025 In Daman, India

REMSCHEID, Germany. — February 6, 2025 — Oerlikon Manmade Fibers Solutions recently hosted its highly anticipated Innovation and Technology Day at the Deltin Hotel in Daman by end of January 2025. The event attracted over 300 participants, including industry experts, partners, and stakeholders, who gathered to explore the latest advancements and trends in the manmade fibers industry in India.

The Innovation and Technology Day commenced with a warm welcome and introduction by Wolfgang Ernst, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) at Oerlikon Manmade Fibers Solutions, and Debabrata Ghosh, Head of Sales at Oerlikon Textile India. They provided an overview of the Indian market and its challenges. “The Indian textile industry, particularly the chemical fiber sector, is experiencing significant growth and transformation. This development is driven by increasing production capacities, strategic investments, and a shift in global consumption patterns”, said Ghosh. India’s production of manmade fibers (MMF) is robust, with annual outputs of 4.8 million tons of Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY), 1.7 million tons of Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF), 0.7 million tons of viscose, 0.2 million tons of Polyamide 6 (PA 6), and 25 thousand tons of acrylic. Additionally, the country boasts substantial capacities for PET bottles and films, growing at rates of 7% and 15% per annum, respectively. The Indian market is witnessing significant expansions in PTA (Purified Terephthalic Acid) capacity, with major projects underway by Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL, MCPI, Reliance Industries, and the Adani-Indorama joint venture. These expansions are set to increase the PTA capacity from the current 6.296 million tons to over 14 million tons by 2030.

Market Dynamics and strategic investments

“The global consumption landscape is shifting towards India and emerging Asia, driven by rising incomes and changing demographics. By 2050, India and emerging Asia are expected to account for 30% of global consumption at purchasing-power parity (PPP), up from 12% in 1997. This shift underscores the growing importance of these regions in the global economic landscape”, Ghosh continuous. Significant investments are being made to enhance production capacities and integrate advanced technologies. Indian Oil Corporation, in a joint venture with MCPI, is establishing a 900 TPD continuous polymerization unit in Odisha, supported by substantial government subsidies. Similarly, the Adani Group, in partnership with Indorama, is entering the petrochemical sector with a $3 billion PTA plant in Maharashtra.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the positive outlook, the industry faces challenges such as ensuring cost efficiency, scalability, and the seamless integration of new technologies into existing production processes. However, the sector is optimistic about improving profitability, driven by favorable supply-demand dynamics and strategic investments. “The Indian textile and chemical fiber industry is poised for significant growth, supported by strategic investments, capacity expansions, and a favorable global consumption shift. These developments position India as a key player in the global textile market, driving towards a sustainable and prosperous future”, said Ernst.

After the introduction about the current market situation, the event continued with numerous technical presentations in which Oerlikon and its partners presented their technological and solution expertise along the textile value production chain “From Melt to Yarn, Fibers and Nonwovens”.

“To spin an excellent yarn, you need the prefect melt”, said Moderator André Wissenberg, Head of Marketing, Corporate Communications, and Public Affairs at Oerlikon Manmade Fibers Solutions. How this can be produced using extrusion or continuous polycondensation technology was demonstrated by the keynote speakers Sven Streiber, Regional Sales Director at Oerlikon Barmag, Deepak Lokre, Head of Engineering at Oerlikon Textile India, and Matthias Schmitz, Head of Engineering Recycling Technology at BB Engineering (BBE).

The second session focused on Oerlikons technology partner for manmade fiber spinning mills. Presentations covered topics such as enhancing manmade fiber production with innovative air engineering, automatic handling solutions and quality inspections, as well as air texturizing solutions. Notable speakers included Praveen Kumar Singh, Managing Director of Luwa India, and Luca Lacitignola, Sales Director at Irico Gualchierani Handling (IGH), Simone Ducceschi, Sales & Project Manager at Thema Systems, as well as Ralf Morgenroth, Head of Engineering Textile Machinery at BBE.

The third session delved into solutions for producing the perfect fibers and yarns, with a focus on Oerlikon Barmag POY/DTY, FDY, IDY technologies as well as Oerlikon Neumag BCF and staple fiber line plants. Presentations were delivered by Philip Jungbecker, Head of R&D, and Guido Dresen, Regional Sales Director, both at Oerlikon Barmag, as well Chetan Bhagat, General Manager Sales, and Sameer Mehrotra, General Manager Service at Oerlikon Textile India. Ralf Morgenroth added further insights of the compact spinning solution VarioFil from BBE.

Environmentally friendly recycling solutions

The fourth session highlighted environmentally friendly recycling solutions, featuring insights from Sven Streiber and Sudipto Mandal, Sales and Marketing Manager at Oerlikon Textile India, and again Matthias Schmitz, BBE. They provided a detailed portfolio overview in the field of mechanical and chemical recycling. The new partnership between Oerlikon Barmag and Evonik was also presented to the audience. Finally, this was followed by a session on customer services and digital solutions, where Michael Ruebenhagen, Head of Global Service Sales and Ivan Gallo, Digital Solutions, both at Oerlikon Manmade Fibers Solutions discussed current upgrade and retrofit options, the Digital Academy, and the future of digitalization in manmade fiber spinning mills. Shared Kulkarnie, General Manager Service Sales & Workshops, as well as Chandru Gurbaxani, Digital Solutions, performed together with their German colleagues.

The event concluded with closing remarks again from Wolfgang Ernst, who provided a global market overview and outlook for 2025. Final remarks were given by Atul Vaidya, Managing Director of Oerlikon Textile India. Finaly the event ended with a gala evening with more than 500 participants featuring a fashion show, music, dancing, and excellent food, supported by Decathlon and Garden Vareli.

The Oerlikon Manmade Fibers Solutions Innovation and Technology Day 2025 was a resounding success, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among industry leaders and setting the stage for future advancements in the manmade fibers sector. Participants had the opportunity to network during the event, engaging with experts from Oerlikon, Luwa, IGA/IGH, Thema, and BBE at various marketplaces.

Source: Oerlikon Manmade Fibers Solutions / Oerlikon Group