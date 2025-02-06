Monforts Montex With Baldwin Texcoat™ G4 Digital Spray Unit Available For Trials At Montforts’ Advanced Technology Center (ATC)

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany. — February 6, 2025 — It has been successfully integrated into one of the two full-size Montex stenter lines at the ATC and is now available for full customer trials, especially for making full use of the latest advanced sustainable finishing chemistries supplied by Archroma.

BW Converting’s TexCoat G4 enables softeners, antimicrobials, durable water repellents, flame retardants and many other water-based chemicals to be precisely applied to textile surfaces, and in combination with industry-leading Montex stenters can reduce water, chemistry and energy consumption by up to 50% compared to traditional pad application processes.

Monforts is providing vital support to dyeing and finishing manufacturers in their development projects, successfully boosting the quality and performance of many new finished products while at the same time maximising productivity and resource utilisation

“Our ATC houses two full Montex stenter finishing lines engineered to accommodate an extremely diverse range of processes, in addition to a Thermex range for the continuous dyeing of denim and other woven fabrics, a full color kitchen and a number of lab-scale systems for smaller batch trials,” says Monforts Head of Sales for South-East Asia Hans Wroblowski. “It enables our customers to test their own textiles and technical fabrics under fully confidential, real production conditions and using the results from these trials we are also able to make recommendations for improving many fabric finishes.

“The new TexCoat installation will make an important contribution to what we can achieve and we are excited to be working together with Archroma and Baldwin to bring further transformative change to the dyeing and finishing space.”

“This partnership is already creating a buzz in the industry and we have several textile manufacturers lining up to take advantage of running production trials at the ATC,” adds Rick Stanford, vice-president of global business development for textiles at BW Converting. “Together we are in a position as never before to accelerate the pace of transformative change in the dyeing and finishing space that will result in significantly lower energy, chemicals and water consumption with increased productivity and higher quality.”

“With the extension of our long-standing partnership with Baldwin – now including the processing expertise and knowhow of Monforts – the development of new concepts for chemical functionalisation and coloration will be taken a step further,” says Michael Schuhmann, Global Market Segment Manager for Technical Textiles at Archroma Textile Effects. “Additionally, we can now demonstrate potential savings and performance levels under actual industrial conditions, providing mill partners with clear proof of efficiency without disrupting their production.”

Posted: February 6, 2025

Source: A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG