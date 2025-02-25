Epson Announces Junkichi Yoshida  As New President 

SINGAPORE — February 24, 2025 — Epson announced that a meeting of its board of directors had approved a change of representative director and the appointment of a new president, effective April 1, 2025.

Details of change:

Yasunori Ogawa

New Position – Chairman and Director

Previous Position – President and Representative Director andChief Executive Officer

Junkichi Yoshida

New Position – President and Representative Director Chief Executive Officer

Previous Position – Director, Executive Officer Chief Operating Officer,Printing Solutions Division

Reasons for change

Epson aspires to achieving sustainability and enriching communities as part of its Epson 25 Renewed corporate vision. Accordingly, its businesses are focused on solving societal issues through a philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation.

The 2025 fiscal year is the final year of Epson 25 Renewed. It is also a year during which Epson will finish formulating its next strategic corporate vision for driving future growth.

It is important for the company to steadily execute its plans for the next generation and rapidly develop pioneering products and the technologies that support them in both growth and new areas.

This transition in leadership, which was deliberated by the Director Nomination Committee and resolved by the Board of Directors, is thus intended to accelerate the construction of a solid management foundation aimed at enhancing corporate value, under a new management team that will be responsible for everything from formulating the next corporate vision to executing the strategies therein.

Date of appointment

April 1, 2025

Posted: February 25, 2025

Source: Epson