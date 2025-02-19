Avgol’s $100m Investment: Unveils New Production Line Delivering High-Loft And Additional Spunbond Nonwoven Capacity

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — February 17, 2025 — Avgol, an Indorama Ventures company, celebrated the opening of its brand-new high-speed, high-capacity flexible multiple beam nonwovens production line at its facility in Mocksville, N.C. This milestone underscores the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation. It also represents the successful realization of a $100 million investment.

Diego Boeri, executive president of Indorama Ventures’ Fibers Segment including Avgol, attended the opening and said: “This is a very nice example of how our strategy to collaborate closely with leading industry players pays off. Thanks to our team’s customer intimacy, we are able to deliver market-driven innovation that meets current industry trends and helps our customers to respond to the needs of many end consumers in the baby diaper, adult incontinence and feminine care industry.”

In addition to the new production line and as part of the investment, Avgol has installed a state-of- the-art three-layer lamination line that further expands the company’s nonwoven composite capabilities. Engineered with precision temperature controls, high-speed bonding technology, and an integrated quality inspection system, this advanced machine efficiently fuses three layers to produce lightweight, durable composites with exceptional strength and consistency. Designed to meet the highest quality and performance standards, it reinforces Avgol’s commitment to delivering top-tier products and setting new industry benchmarks in nonwoven composite manufacturing.

The inauguration of the new nonwovens production line and beginning to run commercial products is a pivotal step in Avgol’s strategic roadmap, setting the stage for advanced manufacturing capabilities and enhanced production efficiency. “It is more than just an operational upgrade. It symbolizes our relentless pursuit of quality and innovation,” said Sivan Yedidsion, CEO of Avgol. “By bringing this significant investment to fruition, we are positioning our business to meet the growing demands of our market and drive our vision for the future.”

Key highlights of the new production line include:

Cutting-Edge Technology : The new line integrates the latest Reicofil manufacturing technology with bico capabilities, ensuring precision, speed, and superior quality control.

: The new line integrates the latest Reicofil manufacturing technology with bico capabilities, ensuring precision, speed, and superior quality control. Increased Capacity : With enhanced high-loft production capabilities, Avgol is now better equipped to meet current and future market demands for hygiene products.

: With enhanced high-loft production capabilities, Avgol is now better equipped to meet current and future market demands for hygiene products. Sustainable Operations: Emphasizing environmental responsibility, the new facility integrates energy-efficient systems, reduced waste protocols, and innovative processes for manufacturing lightweight products.

Vipin Kumar, Chief Commercial Officer at Avgol’s majority shareholder Indorama Ventures, said: “Indorama Ventures remains committed to reducing customers’ supply risks by serving its customers globally where they are. This $100 million investment into Avgol’s capabilities delivers materials ‘Made in America’. It underlines our commitment to the Americas region as a domestic supplier.”

The inauguration event in Mocksville, attended by industry leaders, partners, and other key stakeholders, showcased live demonstrations of the new line’s capabilities and highlighted the company’s forward-thinking approach to manufacturing excellence. Avgol anticipates that the new production line will boost production efficiency and drive innovation in product development and market responsiveness.

Posted: February 19, 2025

Source: Avgol, An Indorama Ventures Company,