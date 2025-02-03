3M Joins The Recent Freeride World Tour Qualifier In Hemu, China

ST. PAUL, Minn. — February 24, 2025 — 3M, a global supplier of insulation and surface modification technology for apparel and accessories, recently joins the Freeride World Tour (FWT) qualifier event in Hemu, China.

The Freeride World Tour Qualifier, held in the heart of the Altai Mountains, requires participants to tackle steep descents, snow-packed slopes, and dynamic weather conditions, testing their skills and resilience.

3M provided cutting-edge technology for the event by incorporating 3M™ Thinsulate™ Anti-Static Insulation (Type AS) and 3M™ Scotchgard™ Protector into race apparel. Athletes received a vest featuring 3M™ Thinsulate™ Anti-Static Insulation (Type AS) and 3M™ Scotchgard™ Protector. The vests are designed specifically for the demanding conditions of mountain environments and helped keep athletes warm by trapping heat, essential for staying comfortable in extreme cold temperatures. The anti-static properties reduce the buildup of static electricity, which is common in dry, cold conditions. Additionally, 30% of the fibers in the Type AS insulation are made from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles.

3M™ Scotchgard™ Protector Water Resistant treatment enhances fabric performance with water repellency and stain resistance. This treatment helps the fabric to maintain softness and breathability, helping to keep the wearer dry by preventing water absorption while maintaining fabric breathability in wet and snowy conditions.

Racers also received 3M ski hats, incorporating 3M™ Thinsulate™ Brand technology to provide extra warmth without adding bulk, to help participants stay comfortable in extreme conditions. The lightweight and breathable material in the hats was perfect for high-intensity outdoor activities, blending functionality with style.

“We were thrilled to partner with the Freeride World Tour and support these incredible athletes,” said Melissa Blakely, global portfolio director for Thinsulate Brand. “3M™ Thinsulate™ Insulation and 3M™ Scotchgard™ Protector technology are designed to keep athletes warm, dry, and comfortable, even in the harshest winter conditions. We’re proud to play a role in helping these athletes achieve their goals.”

Posted: February 25, 2025

Source: 3M