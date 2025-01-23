Tonello Presents: DENIM RENAISSANCE: The Art Of Italian Luxury At Kingpins New York

SARCEDO, Italy — January 23, 2025 — Tonello is proud to unveil DENIM RENAISSANCE: the art of Italian luxury at Kingpins New York on January 22 and 23—a project that celebrates the elegance of Italian craftsmanship, innovation, and aesthetics.

DENIM RENAISSANCE is more than a collection—it’s a tribute to Italy’s boundless beauty and cultural legacy. Inspired by the art, architecture, and timeless allure of Italian culture, each piece captures the essence of luxury. By merging artistry with innovation, the collection transforms denim into a sophisticated canvas for expression.

With refined gold accents, opulent textures, and meticulous attention to detail, the garments offer a modern yet enduring vision of style. The collection features a variety of jeans, skirts, dresses, gilets, and jackets, showcasing versatility and elegance.

At the heart of DENIM RENAISSANCE lies a commitment to responsibility. Each piece has been crafted using Tonello’s advanced technologies to reduce environmental impact, redefining true luxury as both exquisite and mindful.

Why Kingpins?

Kingpins New York is a prestigious event that gathers the most influential players in the denim industry. For Tonello, it is the ideal platform to demonstrate how heritage and innovation coexist seamlessly, setting new standards in sustainable luxury. Visitors will have the chance to experience the collection up close, interact with our team, and explore the technologies that bring DENIM RENAISSANCE to life.

Explore this extraordinary collection and discover how Tonello continues to lead the industry by blending heritage, innovation, and sustainability.

We can’t wait to welcome you to the world of DENIM RENAISSANCE in New York.

Posted: January 23, 2025

Source: Tonello srl