ShinWon Corporation Secures Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)  Approval For 2050 Net-Zero Emissions Targets

SEOUL, South Korea — January 9, 2025 — ShinWon Corporation, a global apparel manufacturer, has received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its Net-Zero emissions target.

The SBTi is a global coalition that helps companies in setting science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets to accelerate climate action. Established in 2015 by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the UN Global Compact (UNGC), the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the initiative currently includes over 1,700 participating companies worldwide.

The approval confirms ShinWon’s goal to achieve Net-Zero emission by 2050. Here it is important to note that the company’s Net-Zero target is supported by a series of commitments across Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

ShinWon has committed to reduce its direct (Scope 1) and indirect (Scope 2) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 42% by 2030, compared to 2022 levels. Furthermore, the company aims to cut emissions across its value chain (Scope 3) by 42% within the same timeframe. By 2050, ShinWon plans to completely eliminate Scope 1 and 2 emissions and achieve a 90% reduction in Scope 3 emissions, ultimately reaching Net-Zero across its entire operations.

To achieve these objectives, ShinWon is actively accelerating its transition to renewable energy across its international facilities. Solar power systems have been deployed at production sites in Indonesia, Guatemala, and Nicaragua, contributing to an on-site renewable energy generation rate of over 40%. Additionally, the company is purchasing Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to cover 100% of externally sourced electricity in Vietnam and Indonesia, with a commitment to expanding this initiative to other countries. Internally, ShinWon is implementing sustainable procurement standards and increasing the use of sustainable materials to further reduce Scope 3 emissions.

JJ Park, CEO of ShinWon, stated, “We are advancing a range of initiatives to achieve Net-Zero, including expanding solar energy generation, installing EV charging stations, and improving energy efficiency. By integrating these efforts into our long-term ESG goal, we reaffirm our commitment to sustainable management and proactive climate action for a better future.”

ShinWon continues its efforts to reduce carbon emissions from its global production operations and has made significant progress toward its ambitious sustainability goals. The company continues to invest in solar energy expansion and wastewater recycling systems, while collaborating with key customers to develop recycled fabrics. These initiatives not only support ShinWon’s sustainability goals but also position the company as a trusted partner for brands seeking environmentally responsible manufacturing solutions.

ShinWon Corporation

Founded in 1973, ShinWon Corporation is a leading Korean fashion company with a strong presence in both the Korean and Chinese retail markets. The company manufactures high-quality knit, sweaters, and waders products for major global brands, with factories in Guatemala, Nicaragua, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh. By continuously evolving its manufacturing operations, ShinWon aims to offer an even wider range of sourcing options for its global customers.

Posted: January 9, 2025

Source: ShinWon Corporation