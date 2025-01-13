Outlook 2025: A New Year Of Innovation With Dornbirn GFC: Four Unmissable Highlights To Ignite Your Year!

DORNBIRN, Austria — January 13, 2025 — Warm greetings as we welcome the start of a new year filled with opportunities and innovation!

As a leading platform for knowledge exchange, research, and innovation in the fiber industry, Dornbirn GFC is set to (co)-host a series of expert-driven events in 2025. These four key events will showcase groundbreaking advancements and foster global collaboration:

03rd and 04th 2025 at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO) in Busan, South Korea as a 2 day On-Site event. The two days international conference will consist of plenary lectures, oral presentations and culture event for foreigners. From the reputation as a world class beautiful city of tourism and culture, we welcome you to the 4th Dornbirn GFC-ASIA 2025. To present furthermore the most important developments and findings, we kindly invite you to submit your lecture proposals for 2025 program.



CRETE 2025 International Conference Organized together with the Technical University of Crete, this conference will run from 27th to 31st May 2025 in Chania, Greece. The 8th International Conference on Industrial and Hazardous Waste Management will be held from 27 to 31 May, 2025 in Chania, on the beautiful island of Crete in Greece. CRETE 2025 is organized by the Technical University of Crete, Vienna University of Technology, Nanyang Technological University, Tsinghua University of Technology, Austrian Fibers Institute (Dornbirn GFC), Korean Basel Forum and the University of Stavanger. CRETE 2025 will once again include an extended spectrum of topics, in order to allow a holistic approach of industrial and hazardous waste management and create an appealing, interesting and riveting Conference program. This time a focus on recovery potential and processes will be pursued. The renewed CRETE 2025 Organizing Team is working on new ideas and events, in order to make the upcoming Conference even more successful, always counting on your high quality contributions and presentations.



64th Dornbirn GFC & 5th Innovation Days Join us for the flagship event from 10th to 12th September 2025 in Dornbirn, Austria, show-casing cutting-edge research and innovation. The Dornbirn GFC is inviting researchers, experts, manufacturers, and practitioners to submit papers for the 64th edition, taking place in September 2025. This congress offers a platform to present cutting-edge research and innovations that will shape the future of the fiber and textile industries. Submissions possible until 14th of February 2025!



Dornbirn GFC ASIA / India In partnership with Techtextil India 2025, this event will be held on 18th November 2025 in Mumbai, India. Details will be announced soon, but the spotlight will undoubtedly be on cutting-edge fiber innovations and transformative solutions for sustainability. Stay tuned for updates on how this event will shape the future of the industry!



Join us in shaping the future of the fiber industry through these transformative gatherings.

Posted: January 13, 2025

Source: Dornbirn GFC Global Fiber Congress / Austrian Fibers Institute