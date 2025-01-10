Nantong Teijin’s Efforts To Reduce Water Usage Certified As Model Activities For Supporting The Environment In The Yangtze River Delta Region

TOKYO — January 8, 2025 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., announced today that its group company, Nantong Teijin Co., Ltd., has been recognized by China’s Jiangsu Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment for reducing water usage by approximately 300,000 tons/year. Nantong Teijin, which manufactures polyester long-fiber woven and knitted fabrics in Jiangsu Province, independently developed equipment and systems for analyzing, recovering, storing and reusing wastewater from its water-intensive dyeing process. This initiative, which began in 2022, has also resulted in a 4 percent reduction in CO2 emissions, based on a third-party lifecycle assessment review conducted according to ISO14040. As a result, Nantong Teijin has been certified as a company promoting environmental initiatives in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The certification of model activities for supporting the environment was implemented to strengthen ecological and environmental protection in the Yangtze River Delta area. The Nantong City Bureau of Ecology and Environment in Jiangsu Province evaluated companies subjected for certification based on their self-reported efforts to reduce environmental impacts and on onsite inspections and recommended selected companies to the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment. Out of a total of 164 companies recommended, 30 were selected by the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment. Among this group, five companies, including Nantong Teijin, were particularly highly rated.

Nantong Teijin is the only Japanese company, and the only one in the textile industry, among these five companies.

The Teijin Frontier Group promotes environmentally friendly manufacturing and systems under its environmental strategy, THINK ECOⓇ. Using this certification as an opportunity, Nantong Teijin aims to further promote environmentally friendly manufacturing by expanding its water usage reduction initiatives to other group companies.

Posted: January 10, 2025

Source: Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd.