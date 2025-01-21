Michelman Provides Fiber Sizing Support For FibreCoat’s Aluminum-Coated Basalt Fiber Innovation

CINCINNATI, OH — January 21, 2025 — Michelman, a global developer of advanced materials, has collaborated with FibreCoat, a high performance materials company based in Aachen, Germany, to support the launch of FibreCoat’s aluminum-coated basalt fiber. This new fiber, AluCoat, was developed by FibreCoat to address the need for lightweight, conductive materials in applications such as electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio-frequency interference (RFI) shielding, as well as thermal management for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage.

Michelman’s Hydrosize® fiber sizing technology plays a critical role in enhancing the performance and processability of FibreCoat’s fiber for composite manufacturing. FibreCoat’s patented aluminum-coating process partially or fully coats basalt fibers, combining the material’s mechanical properties with aluminum conductivity. By integrating Michelman’s Hydrosize® fiber sizing, the aluminum-coated fibers achieve key performance attributes necessary for reliable composite applications. Michelman’s sizing helps form stable fiber bundles, reducing fuzz and maintaining fiber integrity during processing, and supports weavability, making continuous fibers more spreadable. Additionally, the sizing ensures compatibility with the resin systems, and balances compatibility between the aluminum and basalt surfaces on the fiber.

“We are pleased to support FibreCoat as they bring this technology to market,” said Steve Bassetti, Michelman’s Director of Global Marketing, Fibers and Composites. “Their aluminum-coated basalt fiber addresses the needs of applications that require conductive and lightweight materials for EMI shielding and thermal management. Our collaboration demonstrates Michelman’s role in advancing fiber technologies with innovative companies like FibreCoat.”

The relationship between Michelman and FibreCoat began over a decade ago at the Institute for Textile Technology, which is part of RWTH Aachen University, where FibreCoat’s founders identified Michelman’s fiber sizing expertise as essential to their fiber’s performance. Throughout development, Michelman provided support as FibreCoat refined the fiber’s formulation to achieve optimal results.

“Michelman has been a trusted partner for many years, providing technical support as we moved from research to commercialization.” said Dr. Alexander Lüking, Co-Founder at FibreCoat. “Their willingness to assist us through trial and error allowed us to refine our fiber technology. “Hydrosize® fiber sizing ultimately helped us address key challenges, including maintaining a PFAS-free solution, ensuring smooth unwinding to prevent fibers from sticking together on the bobbin, and minimizing fuzz during processing.”

Zeineb Romdhane, Lab Coordinator at FibreCoat, noted “Achieving the right balance in the sizing application was crucial—too little sizing would lead to fiber separation, while too much could cause excessive adhesion. Michelman’s expertise enabled us to overcome these obstacles and deliver a consistently high-quality fiber for advanced composite applications.”

Michelman’s Hydrosize solutions will be on display at JEC World 2025, where they will exhibit in booth 5E135. Sizing experts will be on hand to discuss applications based on basalt, glass, carbon, and natural fibers, including both chopped and continuous formats. FibreCoat will also be exhibiting at JEC. The company’s innovative AluCoat solutions will be on display in booth 5F65.

Posted: January 21, 2025

Source: Michelman