International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) Announces Launch Of The 2025 ITMF Awards — Application Process Has Started

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — January 9, 2025 — In 2025 ITMF is launching yet another edition of the ITMF Awards. There are 3 different categories that companies/organisations can apply for:

ITMF Sustainability & Innovation Award 2025

ITMF International Cooperation Award 2025

ITMF Start-up Award 2025

The deadline for applications is April 30th, 2025.

The winners of the different ITMF Awards 2025 will be presented during the ITMF Annual Conference 2025 which will be held in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from 24-25, 2025. The winners will be able to present their winning projects at the conference.

All relevant information about applying for the ITMF Awards 2025 can be found on the following website: https://www.itmf.org/awards.

ITMF is an international forum for the world’s textile and related industries founded in 1904. ITMF members are associations and companies covering the entire textile value chain – producers of fibres, textile machinery, chemicals, textiles, apparel, and home textiles. The membership is from more than 40 countries and is representing around 90% of global production.

Posted: January 9, 2025

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)