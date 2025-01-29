Innovation In Textile Recycling: New ANDRITZ Tearing Line Supports Research At Aitex Center, Spain

GRAZ, Austria — January 29, 2025 — International technology group ANDRITZ has supplied and commissioned a state-of-the-art reXline tearing installation at Aitex in Alicante, one of Europe’s largest textile research and development centers. This customized line enhances Aitex’s capabilities for textile recycling trials and expands its portfolio of innovative recycling solutions.

Aitex is Spain’s leading center for research, innovation and advanced technical services for the textile industry and the only Spanish center accredited to issue OEKO-TEX® certifications. With the installation of the new ANDRITZ equipment, Aitex strengthens its support for customers from various industries including geotextile and agrotextile, automotive, and fashion.

The reXline tearing equipment can process a large variety of raw materials and has been customized to meet Aitex’s specific needs for R&D projects focused on recycling post-industrial and post- consumer waste.

“This collaboration with ANDRITZ allows us to expand our trial capabilities and enhance services we provide to our customers,” said Vincent Blanes, CEO of Aitex. “The new equipment efficiently supports the growing demand for textile recycling solutions and ensures our R&D remains at the forefront of innovation.”

