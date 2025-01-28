Hexcel Highlights Latest Innovations For Aerospace Applications At Aero India 2025 

STAMFORD, Conn. — January 27, 2025 — Hexcel Corporation a global supplier of advanced composite technologies for aerospace applications, will exhibit at Aero India 2025, Bengaluru, India. As a trusted partner to the Indian aerospace industry for over 40 years, Hexcel will highlight its latest innovations in lightweight, high-performance materials designed to enhance efficiency and sustainability in aerospace applications.

Hexcel maintains a key position in the Indian aerospace composites value chain with mature composite materials, prepreg and honeycomb products being supplied to most Indian Civil, Military and Space programs for over 40 years. This includes Airbus C295 and H125 programs soon assembled in India. Hexcel continues to deploy a broad range of innovative composite solutions that are shaping the future of aviation, space, and defense. Recognizing the industry requirement to automate next generation aerospace structures, Hexcel technology can reduce cost and increase output with materials tailored for high-rate automated production.

HexTow® carbon fiber is preferred for the world’s most advanced aerospace composite applications. Hexcel is a key supplier for carbon fiber with a wide range of products including HexTow® HM63, a continuous, high strength, high performance, high modulus, PAN based carbon fiber available in 12K.

Hexcel recently launched HexTow® IM9 24K, providing a strong value proposition for manufacturers seeking to maximize efficiency in primary and secondary aerospace.

In response to customer demand for high-rate manufacturing, Hexcel also offers a portfolio of out-of-autoclave (OOA) technologies. HexPly® M51 is a rapid-curing prepreg developed for the high-rate production of structural composite parts using hot-in/hot-out press curing. HexPly® M56 (OOA) prepreg for aircraft secondary structures provides the same quality and performance from a simple oven cure under vacuum. This avoids capital investment in autoclave equipment and on-going processing costs. Both systems are fully compatible with automated tape laying (ATL), automated fiber placement (AFP) and pick-and-place processes. Hexcel also provides RTM and infusion resins along with optimized reinforcements for the latest in Liquid Compression Molding (LCM) processes.

Hexcel HiTape® is a high-performance carbon reinforcement developed for the OOA processing of aerospace primary structures. HiTape combines the benefits of automated processing, the cost-effectiveness of infusion technologies and delivers primary aircraft structure performance. Made from HexTow carbon fiber, it allows dry preforms to be manufactured in a fully automated lay-up process creating parts up to 30mm thick, with properties as high as those found in parts made with the latest generation primary structure prepregs.

“Hexcel’s vertical integration strategy allows it to develop tailored composite technologies that will meet the cost, maintenance, and sustainability targets of next-generation aerospace manufacturers working on higher rate production for helicopter, UAV and Air Mobility applications. At Aero India 2025, Hexcel will present a diverse range of material systems, processing methods, and technologies that will play a pivotal role in shaping the next chapter of aerospace innovation,” said Harvinder Gill, Hexcel Sales Director for Asia Pacific.

The Hexcel team will be available throughout the show at the GIFAS Pavillon, Hall B, Booth 2.3, with further sales and technical support also being available from the dedicated Composites India LLP office in Bengaluru.

Posted: January 28, 2025

Source: Hexcel Corporation