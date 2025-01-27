Heimtextil 2026 Expands Its Product Portfolio By Non-Textile Floor Coverings

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany— January 27, 2025 — Heimtextil launches a new product area for the 2026 edition. Non-textile floor coverings get a new base at the world’s leading trade fair for home and contract textiles in Frankfurt: ‘Flooring & Equipment’ ideally complements the existing portfolio with Carpets & Rugs – and offers an attractive addition for numerous visitor target groups as well as valuable new contacts. With the launch of the new area, Heimtextil once again proves itself as the global platform for the entire textile and non-textile interior design sector.

What have non-textile floor coverings and a textile trade fair have in common? The answer: they create a holistic buying experience for interior design. From 2026, Flooring & Equipment will therefore complement Heimtextil’s extensive product portfolio. The focus is on floors without a textile structure. These include elastic floor coverings, designer and luxury vinyl tiles, cork flooring, laminate, parquet and other wooden flooring, as well as outdoor floor coverings. Flooring & Equipment offers the industry a fixed date with a customised range in Frankfurt. As the world’s leading trade fair for home and contract textiles and textile design, Heimtextil provides a global market overview for the entire interior design sector. Here, buyers find the complete range of high-quality products, trends and interior designs for the home and the contract business – from wallpaper and curtains to carpets and non-textile floor coverings.

‘We are constantly working with the industry to further develop Heimtextil – into a global stage of inspiration and solutions for the entire interior design sector. Non-textile floor coverings are an ideal addition to the existing product range offered at Heimtextil and appeal to new target groups, such as the specialised floor-covering retail. Thanks to the direct link to Carpets & Rugs, the industry also benefits from efficient synergies between product segments and numerous new contacts’, says Margit Herberth, Director Heimtextil. In addition, Flooring & Equipment serves the interests of existing visitor target groups in an even more targeted manner – such as designers and decorators, (interior) architects, room and object furnishers, DIY and home improvement stores, garden centres, wholesalers and retailers.

The successful product segment Carpets & Rugs has become the home of the global carpet industry. The strong growth area already serves the relevant target groups for Flooring & Equipment at Heimtextil. The area of non-textile floor coverings is directly adjacent to the carpet segment – in terms of the product groups, but also the location on the exhibition grounds. ‘The new product range fits seamlessly into the hall plan of Heimtextil 2026 at the Messe Frankfurt Exhibition Center. We optimise the visitor target groups’ routes in order to guide them efficiently and purposefully to the existing range’, explains Bettina Bär, Director Heimtextil. In addition, there will also be a high-quality content programme for the global carpet and floor covering industry.

Heimtextil takes place from 13 to 16 January 2026.

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH