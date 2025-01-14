Cotton Incorporated Announces The Appointment Of William Kimbrell As New President And CEO

CARY, N.C. — January 10, 2025 — Cotton Incorporated, the research and promotion company for U.S. cotton growers and importers, is pleased to announce the appointment of William Kimbrell as its new Chief Executive Officer and President. Kimbrell assumed the role effective November 2, 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome William as the new CEO and President of Cotton Incorporated,” said Marvin Beyer, Chairman of Cotton Incorporated Board of Directors. “William’s technical expertise along with his extensive global supply chain marketing background provides a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the cotton industry today. Under his guidance, Cotton Incorporated is well-positioned to continue driving innovation and promoting the many benefits of cotton, making it the fiber of choice in the global textile industry.”

A 22-year veteran of Cotton Incorporated, Kimbrell graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in Textile Management and achieved his MBA with a concentration in Supply Chain Management. He applied this background in various positions with Cotton Incorporated including fiber processing research and roles in the Global Supply Chain Marketing division ranging from technology management to marketing initiatives with a recent concentration in Asia.

Immediately prior to his role as president and CEO, Kimbrell held the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. His vast international business experience has provided the opportunity to promote cotton to a wide range of stakeholders from leading mills, manufacturers, brands, and retailers in over 24 countries around the globe.

“I’m honored to lead Cotton Incorporated and help keep cotton competitive and at the forefront of the global textile industry,” notes Kimbrell. “As we confront market challenges, I’m confident that our commitment to sustainability, our innovative research, and our talented team of experts will champion cotton as the fiber of choice for today’s consumers and future generations.”

Kimbrell’s appointment marks a significant step in Cotton Incorporated’s ongoing commitment to supporting U.S. cotton producers, importers, and the entire cotton supply chain.

Posted: January 14, 2025

Source: Cotton Incorporated