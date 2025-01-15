Circular Knitter Ekoten Textile Invests In KARL MAYER Tricot Machines

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — January 15, 2025 — Ekoten Textile, a company that stands as Europe’s most prestigious knitting manufacturer and Turkey’s leading exporter of circular knit, expands technology spectrum with KARL MAYER.

The industry player headquartered in İzmir, Turkey, operates with a fleet of 245 high-performance circular knitting machines. The daily production capacity is up to 40 tonnes of fabric,

The top-quality multifunctional fabrics impress with their exceptional comfort and sophisticated fabric construction and are supplied to the high-end fashion, sportswear, workwear, and outdoor apparel markets worldwide. Among the customers are leading international brands such as Decathlon, Lululemon, Banana Republic, Under Armour, Hugo Boss and Victoria’s Secret.

Ekoten Textile’s success is based on a forward-thinking vision, a dedicated, technical and design team and the use of cutting-edge technology. Just recently, Ekoten textile integrated KARL MAYER technology into its production capacities and launched a warp knitting division. The first tricot machines arrived in December 2024, with production scheduled to begin in January 2025 at a newly designed, state-of-the-art facility spanning 10,000 m².

By entering the warp knitting sector with KARL MAYER machines Ekoten Textile continues to prioritize state-of-the-art production equipment to drive innovation and meet international demand, now with high-quality warp knits.

The company wants to offer all solutions from a single source to existing customers who use circular knitwear as well as warp-knitted fabrics. Furthermore, the company seeks to attract new clients, particularly in the activewear sector, which now accounts for 70% of total sales, surpassing the fashion industry.

Ekoten Textile can respond optimally to the growing demand for functional, technical and advanced activewear textiles with the HKS machines from KARL MAYER. The company is consolidating its position as industry leader and significantly expanding its innovation potential. “We create around 300 new fabric designs monthly for the fashion industry in particular. While circular knitting has been our strength, with nearly 400 projects realized through our R&D center, warp knitting opens up exciting opportunities for us,” highlights Bilge Cinar, development executive at Ekoten, the company’s innovative spirit.

The step into warp knitting was the result of years of intensive discussions over detailed requirements and technological innovations.

“We discussed many product-specific aspects and impressed with our expertise,” says Bastian Fritsch, Senior Sales Manager of the warp knitting business unit at KARL MAYER.

Ekoten warp knitting manager, Lütfi Kantarcıoğlu, responsible for establishing the new facility, highlighted the alignment between the two companies:

With its global infrastructure, KARL MAYER offers Ekoten Textile more than just high-performance machines. The company provides a comprehensive support system, including a local spare parts supply and service team, access to skilled product developers and sales managers, and essential know-how for integrating warp knitting into Ekoten’s production processes.

To ensure a smooth transition, a four-person Ekoten team underwent intensive training in October and November 2024 on the KARL MAYER Academies in Bursa, Turkey, and at the KARL MAYER headquarters in Obertshausen, Germany.

Ekoten’s warp knitted fabrics will debut at the Première Vision in Paris in September 2025, followed by appearances during the PERFORMANCE DAYS in Munich and at the Functional Fabric Fair in Portland, marking the beginning of a new chapter in its journey of sustainability and innovation. If all goes as planned, Ekoten Textile intends to expand its warp knitting capacity, mirroring its successful strategy in the circular knitting sector. The company’s aim is to establish itself as the market leader in warp knitting as well.

Posted: January 15, 2025

Source: KARL MAYER