Archroma Joins BioCircular Materials Alliance

PRATTELN, Switzerland— January 21, 2025 — Archroma, a global supplier of specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, has joined the BioCircular Materials Alliance to help accelerate the fashion industry’s transition to sustainable circular business models.

Conceived by biomaterials pioneer Spiber Inc., the Alliance brings together leading fashion brands, manufacturers and suppliers with the joint aim of encouraging the wider adoption of bio-based textile materials and chemical treatments. Early milestones include the creation of a Materials BioCircularity Database that will help brands and mills evaluate how their choice of fibers, dyes and finishing chemicals affect the recyclability of finished goods.

Archroma’s PLANET CONSCIOUS+ vision serves as its roadmap to a more sustainable textile industry. The vision drives the company to go beyond the status quo in collaboration with other industry leaders, aligning perfectly with the Alliance and its goal of developing a circular ecosystem. Archroma is proud to be part of this effort with Spiber and our other Alliance partners.

Committed to advancing sustainability, Archroma focuses on developing dyes and chemicals products, processes and technologies that aim to improve on what’s available in the market in terms of sustainability, but also deliver enhanced value to brands, mills and consumers. Through its innovations, Archroma strives to support our partners to produce apparel and textiles that are safer and more durable, made in a more efficient way, and easier to recycle.

Stella McCartney, Marzotto Wool Manufacturing Srl, Fashion for Good and 13 new companies and organizations have joined the BioCircular Materials Alliance. Archroma is one of only two dyes and chemical suppliers in the Alliance.

Brands, manufacturers, industry organizations and policymakers can find out more about how to get involved at www.biocircularmaterials.org.

Posted: January 21, 2025

Source: Archroma,