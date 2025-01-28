Americhem Expands Research And Development Capabilities With New Laboratory Facility In Silvassa, India

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — January 27, 2025 — Americhem, Inc. has announced the opening of a new research and development center in Silvassa, India. This new facility, located at Olive Industrial Park, will enhance Americhem’s ability to provide faster and more localized service to customers throughout India and Southeast Asia. The 4000-sf center will offer specialized testing services for masterbatch color development, particularly for melt spinning and textile manufacturing customers. Additionally, it will provide field and technical services to support customer-specific requirements.

The new laboratory aims to help Americhem expand into new markets and areas of business by offering enhanced capabilities for custom color matching and faster response times. This will attract new customers and industries that prioritize speed and efficiency in their supply chain.

S. Mani, Managing Director for India and Southeast Asia, emphasized the company’s long-term commitment to the region. “This investment demonstrates Americhem’s dedication to fostering innovation, expanding capabilities, and supporting customers as they grow alongside these dynamic markets,” said Mani.

Toshan Simaiya, Americhem’s Operations Director for India, highlighted the benefits of the new center, noting that it will allow the company to be closer to customers, provide nimble support, faster color development, and enable real-time communication and approvals. The center will be led by Sandeep Bhamare, Head of R&D – Fibers for Americhem’s India, who will ensure smooth collaboration between Americhem’s Pune site and the new facility. Krunal Bodne, Head of Sales and Marketing Textiles/Fibers, emphasized the benefits for customers, stating that they are welcome to the lab to get the match done on the same day, enabling speed to market.

The research and development center began operations in late 2024 and is strategically situated just 5 km from Bhilad Highway NH-48, with future access to the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway.

Posted: January 28, 2025

Source: Americhem