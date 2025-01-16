OrthoLite Welcomes Bo Grabowski As Indonesia Country Manager

AMHERST, Mass. — January 15, 2025 — OrthoLite®, the global supplier of branded, high-performance, comfort footwear solutions, appoints Bo Grabowski as Country Manager for OrthoLite Indonesia (OID). Bo will manage overall operations at OID, which will include leading manufacturing and business development, as well as establishing and managing relationships with brands and Tier 1 factory partners.

Bo brings a wealth of international business experience, having worked in numerous countries and diverse cultures in Asia and Europe, successfully leading multi-cultural teams and helping companies excel. Bo has more than a decade experience in the footwear industry, leading production of ECCO in Thailand (including serving on the board of production in Indonesia, China and Vietnam) and establishing and leading the Shared Service Center for Europe. Prior to this, Bo worked in the logistics and supply chain industry, leading market entry and development for several global companies in Asia. With a proven track record in business, economics and international management and leadership, he leads with a strong focus on execution for value creation.

“Bo’s expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand new business opportunities in Indonesia,” said Richard Bevan, Chief Operating Officer of OrthoLite. “Indonesia is an important and growing market for OrthoLite. Bo joins OID with an extensive and established network within the footwear industry, which will help us grow our reach while also growing and supporting critical relationships within the region.”

OrthoLite is a vertically-integrated company with facilities around the globe. The company takes a highly collaborative approach with its 550-plus brand partners to create and produce custom insole formulations that deliver unrivaled comfort and performance. More than 600 million pairs of footwear a year have OrthoLite insoles inside.

As a U.S.-owned and operated company with owned production facilities in China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Spain, India and Brazil, OrthoLite’s Operational Excellence team ensures consistency, reliability and local-for-local approaches and solutions in support of its brand partners. The company has control and ownership of its raw materials and capacity output, which creates incredible efficiencies and operational advantages for its global customers. OrthoLite has a stalwart commitment to improvement on its ongoing journey toward producing excellence with less-impactful manufacturing practices. Learn more at ortholite.com.

Posted: January 16, 2025

Source: OrthoLite