Laura Beachy Joins Thermore As Vice President Of Global Marketing And Communications

MILAN, Italy — December 3, 2024 — Thermore, an Italian manufacturing firm and leader in sustainable synthetic insulation, welcomes Laura Beachy as Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications. Beachy joins Thermore from Hyla Strategies, a NYC-based boutique marketing firm, where she served as a Managing Partner since 2014. Over the past decade, she has guided a diverse portfolio ranging from Shark Tank startups to Fortune 500 companies, earning their trust through impactful storytelling, data-driven strategies, and a commitment to meaningful brand growth. Beachy’s understanding of sustainability, passion for the outdoors, and proven track record of success makes her poised to amplify Thermore’s brand story and drive its mission to new heights.

“Laura’s expertise in both the outdoor industry and B2C consumer engagement, along with her commitment to sustainability, makes her the perfect fit to help drive Thermore’s expansion into the consumer market. We are excited to have her on board as we continue to innovate and grow,” said Patrizio Siniscalchi, CEO of Thermore.

In the outdoor industry, Beachy!s consumer-facing knowledge has shined through in iconic brands like Xero Shoes, Oiselle, HOKA, Altra, and Kinetic. Her strategies have driven measurable growth—transforming online communities into buyers.

Beachy’s leadership represents a significant step for Thermore as it makes its first foray into the end-consumer market. Beachy will lead Thermore’s efforts to enhance brand presence, driving customer engagement while continuing to innovate in B2B channels. Her in-depth experience of B2C consumer engagement in the outdoor industry and specialized marketing development work in B2B climate tech, positions her as the perfect leader to guide Thermore as it expands its influence into the consumer market.

“Thermore is the ideal choice for those who demand more from their outdoor gear,” says Beachy. “This is an incredible opportunity to educate consumers about the importance of conscientious spending and I believe a large part of my job is equipping them with knowledge about the environmental and technical considerations of manufacturing.”

With over 50 years of expertise, Thermore is set to build on its strong foundation of innovation in the apparel insulation sector as it expands its reach into the end-consumer market. Continuing its focus on responsible manufacturing and high-performance insulation, the company aims to raise awareness of the environmental benefits and technical advantages of its products. When she!s not working, Beachy can be found skiing, running, swimming, or biking, further deepening her lifelong connection to the outdoors and the industries she serves.

Posted: December 3, 2024

Source: Thermore