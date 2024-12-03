JEC Composites Innovation Awards 2025: The Finalists Line-Up Revealed

PARIS — December 3, 2024 — Each year, the JEC Composites Innovation Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and collaborative efforts within the composites industry. Over the past 27 years, this prestigious program has engaged more than 2,100 companies worldwide, recognizing 258 organizations and 670 partners for their innovative breakthroughs and impactful partnerships. The awards focus on projects that demonstrate strong partner engagement across the value chain, technical complexity, and significant commercial potential.

Aerospace – Parts

Aerospace – Process

Automotive & Road Transportation – Parts

Automotive & Road Transportation – Process

Building & Civil Engineering

Circularity & Recycling

Design, Furniture and Home

Digital, AI & Data

Maritime Transportation & Shipbuilding

Renewable Energies

Sports, Leisure & Recreation

Open to companies, universities, and R&D centres, the competition highlights groundbreaking innovations and concepts born from collective intelligence and collaboration. More than just a ceremony, the awards provide a global stage to unveil and showcase visionary projects, inspiring an expert audience eager to explore the future of composites.

After the pre-selection of the 33 finalists, one winner will be selected in each of the 11 categories

Posted: December 3, 2024

Source: JEC Group