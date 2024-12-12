ITMA ASIA + CITME SINGAPORE 2025 Expands Exhibition Space To Accommodate Strong Response

SINGAPORE — December 5, 2024 — ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 has received overwhelming support, surpassing the show owners’ expectations with a 30 per cent increase in the number of applicants to date.

ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 is owned by CEMATEX (the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT TEX).

Scheduled to be held at the Singapore Expo from 28 to 31 October 2025, the exhibition has attracted over 770 technology and service providers from 33 countries and regions to apply for space. They include many international textile machinery manufacturers, as well as new technology providers. As a result of the increased demand, the show owners have expanded the booked hall space from 60,000 to 70,000 square metres.

Speaking on behalf of the owners, Alex Zucchi, president of CEMATEX said: “We are grateful to have the continued support of the industry. To accommodate all the eligible applicants, we have increased the booked hall space to allow more machinery manufacturers to showcase their latest products and solutions to the region’s buyers who aspire to leverage technology to drive cost efficiency and remain competitive.

“The strong interest in the Singapore edition, despite being scheduled just a year after the Shanghai edition, highlights the need to penetrate deeper into emerging markets to sustain and grow our manufacturers’ businesses.”

Mr Gu Ping, president of CTMA, concurred: “In recent years, digital technology has significantly influenced the development of the textile industry, with burgeoning new demand from regions such as South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. In response, we have added the Singapore edition between ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024 and 2026 exhibitions to meet the expectations of global exhibitors and visitors, hoping to bring them greater benefits.”

At the close of space application on 12 November, almost all the booked exhibition space at Singapore Expo had been snapped up. Since then, applications have continued to stream in, prompting the show owners to expand space at the venue.

Hall sector plan

Spanning seven halls of the Singapore Expo, the sector plan features 19 product chapters of the complete textile and garment manufacturing chain. Based on the exhibition’s unique selling proposition, the exhibits have been clustered in product sectors, enabling buyers to source more conveniently. The three biggest sectors based on space booked are finishing, followed by spinning and knitting.

Billed as The Leading Textile Technology Exhibition Driving Regional Growth, ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 will be held from 28 to 31 October 2025. The exhibition is organised by ITMA Services and co-organised by Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Company. Japan Textile Machinery Association (JTMA) is a special partner of the exhibition.

For the latest updates, visit www.itmaasiasingapore.com.

Posted: December 12, 2024

Source: CEMATEX, CCPIT Tex & CTMA