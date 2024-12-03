Graphene Nanotubes For Conductivity In PET Fibers: Functionality And Aesthetics

LUXEMBOURG, Belgium — December 3, 2024 — Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) fibers, valued for their high strength, low weight, and resistance to moisture, UV radiation, and chemicals, are essential in various high-performance applications. But electronics, clean room environments, and industrial workwear demand an additional functionality for insulative fibers: electrostatic discharge protection. Traditionally, metal wires or carbon black were used to achieve conductivity in thermoplastic polymer fibers, which often limited design options, could cause allergic reactions, and could result in difficulties with color fastness, especially under rigorous testing standards such as AATCC TM61. More importantly, the physical properties of carbon black-based conductive fiber are insufficient for this purpose; the fiber must be processed into a composite yarn before weaving.

Taiwan-based YAO I Fabric Co., Ltd., a prominent manufacturer of specialty fibers, has unveiled innovative conductive PET fibers with the brand name FLEX™ Yarn that are enhanced with TUBALL™ graphene nanotubes from OCSiAl. With a nanotube dosage of just 0.001 to 0.05 wt.%, FLEX™ Yarn exhibits stable electrical resistances of 105~106Ω/cm and 102~103Ω/cm, while retaining its flexibility, color vibrancy, and hypoallergenic properties. Ready-to-use nanotube-based solutions drive streamlined production by allowing nanotube integration in unique carbonization fusion technology (CFT) spinning processes, saving both time and cost for customers.

“The ultralong structure of graphene nanotubes allows them to form a 3D network inside the material throughout its entire volume, ensuring uniform conductivity across the fiber without carbon release. This enhances anti-static and electromagnetic interference (EMI) protection without compromising color or comfort,” said Ray Lu, Senior Manager, YAO I Fabric Co., Ltd.

“The series of FLEX™ Yarns with graphene nanotubes offers a sustainable solution, combining the durability and recyclability of PET with the high efficiency of TUBALL™ at an ultralow dosage. The enhanced functionality of this fiber makes it a multipurpose material for high-tech applications,” added Otis Wang, General Manager, YAO I Fabric Co., Ltd.

“Graphene nanotube-enabled PET fibers are an ideal material for use in foldable electronic components, wearable tech, and protective clothing,” commented Albert Lin, Sales Director Taiwan, OCSiAl Group. “These fibers deliver a unique combination of aesthetic appeal, comfort, and functional performance for modern industrial needs.”

Posted: December 3, 2024

Source: OCSiAl Group