Clariant Begins Construction Of Second High Performance Additives Production Line In Cangzhou, China

SHANGHAI — December 16, 2024 — Clariant is expanding its Cangzhou production site for the manufacture of the multifunctional additive Nylostab S-EED. The new, second production line in the Hebei Province of China, will jointly be owned and operated by Clariant and its local partner Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd. A commencement ceremony for the site was today hosted by the leadership teams of the two companies.

“We are excited to take our partnership with Beijing Tiangang to the next level by breaking ground on a second production line in Cangzhou today. The continued investment from Clariant demonstrates our commitment to the Chinese market and reaffirms our strong belief in the prospects of local industries such as textiles and fibers, automotive and packaging,” said Zhigang Miao, Clariant’s Global Head of Polymer Solutions, Additives Polymer Solutions.

For three years, since the launch of the first joint-venture site in 2021, the production site has achieved full capacity, earning it an excellent reputation as a strong local facility with established international background and expertise. With construction of the new production line now commencing, success is expected to reach new highs.

“We feel privileged to deepen our partnership with Clariant further through the expansion of this already very successful production site. Since the beginning of our joint venture we have enjoyed wonderful cooperation with Clariant and among our staff. We hope the new production line will offer local industries and our customers in China even more advanced additives solutions,” says Mr. Gang Liu, Executive Director of Tiangang.

The new production line beginning construction today will specialize in the manufacturing of Clariant’s unique multifunctional Nylostab S-EED additive that is highly compatible with nylons by molecular recognition. Its excellent process stability at high temperatures results in less filament breakage during spinning processes and enhances productivity by reducing cycle time for injection molding processes.

“The success of our first joint-venture production site in Cangzhou has undoubtedly paved the way for our new facility today. We’re confident that our new multifunctional additive Nylostab S-EED, produced at the new site, will have a good number of application areas across the core nylon value chain, which is seeing a surge in capacity expansion and demand particularly from the textile and engineering plastics industry here in China,” says Sandra Schneider, Clariant’s Head of Operations & Supply Chain Additives.

The upstream Chinese nylon industry is expanding rapidly, driving an increase in demand for high-end additives such as Nylostab S-EED. This multifunctional additive is capable of upgrading the quality of nylon products through enhanced colour stability, heat resistance and composite compatibility during the manufacturing process, resulting in overall higher productivity.

Nylostab™ S-EED™ IS A TRADEMARK OF CLARIANT.

Posted: December 16, 2024

Source: Clariant International Ltd.