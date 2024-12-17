Birla Cellulose Achieves Top Ranking In Canopy’s 2024 Hot Button Report

MUMBAI — December 17, 2024 — Canopy, an environment focused not-for-profit entity, has released their annual Hot Button Report, which enables fashion brands and retailers to independently assess suppliers of Man-Made Cellulosic Fibers (MMCF) for their forest fibre sourcing.

Commenting on the ranking, Mr H.K. Agarwal, Managing Director, Grasim Industries Ltd., and Business Director Birla Cellulose, said, “Birla Cellulose is proud to be leading the collaborative effort for scaling up Next Gen solutions. This prestigious recognition affirms Birla Cellulose’s unwavering dedication to enhancing sustainable wood sourcing practices, forest conservation, and maintaining transparency in the value chain.”

Birla Cellulose continues to invest in R&D in developing Next Gen Solutions and conduct lab and pilot-scale trials with a wide variety of feedstocks. The company will further develop and significantly scale up the use of Next Gen Solutions to reduce impact on forests.

“Hearty congratulations to Aditya Birla Group for once again securing the top spot in Canopy’s 2024 Hot Button Report,” said Nicole Rycroft, Canopy’s Executive Director. “We commend their hard work to remove Ancient and Endangered Forests from the MMCF supply chain and are encouraged by their consistent progress in brining Next Gen fibres to market at scale. We look forward to their continued leadership in 2025 in driving the sector’s transition to low-carbon Next Gen production.”

Posted: December 17, 2024

Source: Birla Cellulose, the cellulosic fibers business of the Aditya Birla Group