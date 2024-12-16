AATCC Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With The Textile Association (India)

DURHAM, N.C. — December 16, 2024 — As part of the Association’s international outreach, AATCC (American Association of Textile Chemists & Colorists) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Textile Association (India) (TAI).

The goals of the MOU include promoting communication between the two organizations; avoiding duplication of work efforts where possible; promoting knowledge of the standards development activities; engaging in educational activities in the fiber to fashion chain; utilizing the resources of AATCC and The Textile Association (India) to strengthen each other’s efforts to serve the people and companies in the Indian textile industry; and creating awareness of AATCC standards in India.

“The textile industry in India represents a robust and dynamic sector. AATCC is committed to fostering global connections among textile, chemistry, and color science professionals, and our Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TAI marks an exciting milestone in this mission,” says AATCC President, Christina Rapa. “We eagerly anticipate supporting the Indian market with high-quality testing standards, comprehensive training programs, and valuable networking opportunities in the years ahead.”

In the MOU, the organizations agreed to create joint educational and training programs such as conferences for the benefit of The Textile Association (India) members and other individuals and companies in the Indian textile industry.

“It is with great pride and honor that we announce that an MOU is signed between American Association of Textile Chemists & Colorists (AATCC) and The Textile Association (India) (TAI),” says AATCC Membership Chair Kanti Jasani. “This will foster close relations between two prominent organizations to help strengthen entire textile industry chain through essential educational, training and networking opportunities at every level beginning with textile students, design, manufacturing, merchandising to the professionals working in and managing the industry.”

The MOU also grants members of each organization a 30% discounted membership in the other organization. In addition to these measures, AATCC will offer a special introductory discount to individual and corporate members of TAI, as outlined in the MOU.

“The Textile Association (India) (TAI) is the largest professional association in the field of textiles—with over 26,000 members. We are pleased to enter into partnership with AATCC to strengthen India-USA ties in textiles. This collaboration will help with organizing joint educational programs, seminars, webinars, and international conferences. Individual and business members can benefit by expanding their knowledge and market opportunities,” stated Tulsi L. Patel, President of TAI.

In addition to the MOU, as part of AATCC’s outreach to India, the Association has named Seshadri Ramkumar, AATCC Chapin Award recipient, as AATCC Ambassador to India. He is empowered to speak with Indian companies and organizations on the Association’s behalf. Ramkumar is also an Honorary Fellow and Honorary Member of The Textile Association (India). Ramkumar is a professor of advanced materials at Texas Tech University, in Lubbock, TX, USA.

“Textile trade between nations is an important economic activity, giving livelihoods to many people. There is a need for information exchange between nations and this agreement between two leading world bodies will promote such efforts. The collaboration involves joint educational programs and organizing global conferences to provide platforms for industry, research organizations, and academia to come together to grow the fiber to fashion and advanced textiles sectors,” stated Ramkumar.

“During the November 2024 Board of Directors meeting of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC), the Board unanimously approved the naming of Seshadri Ramkumar as its first textile Ambassador to India,” notes AATCC Executive Director, Gregg Woodcock. “AATCC looks forward to increased activity and Association membership from corporations and individuals in the Indian textile community via the establishment of the Ambassadorship of Seshadri Ramkumar.”

Posted: December 16, 2024

Source: American Association of Textile Chemists & Colorists (AATCC)