AATCC Announces New Student Chapters

DURHAM, N.C. — December 13, 2024 — AATCC is proud to announce two new student chapters that have recently been established. AATCC student chapters enable university students to connect with one another outside of the classroom environment, advancing their engagement within the textile industry. Additionally, as a globally recognized association for textile professionals, AATCC’s student chapters can also benefit from the multitude of textile resources and networking opportunities available to professionals.

AUST Student Chapter – Dhaka, Bangladesh

In August, the Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) in Dhaka, Bangladesh established their AATCC student chapter with Mohammad Tajul Islam as the faculty advisor. By establishing this new chapter, the AUST students hope to further align their educational experiences with the current industry standards, grow their textile community, enhance their textile knowledge, and contribute to advances textile science and technology.

Bangladesh is a country that is heavily involved in textile production, with much of the country’s export revenue generated from the readymade garment industry. The Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology established a program for textile technology in the late 1990s, later changed to textile engineering, which has produced more than 2400 graduates employed globally. The program boasts a holistic educational experience, collaborating with textile and research institutions across the board.

This chapter is led by Abir Hossain as Chair, Sadman Hossain Mridul as Vice-Chair, Mahbub Alam Emon as Treasurer, Imamul Hossain as Secretary, Rudrotosh Kumer Dey as Organizing Secretary, and Noor Mohammad Belal Towsif as Operational Secretary.

UGA Student Chapter – Georgia, USA

In December, the University of Georgia (UGA) in Athens, Georgia, USA, re-established their AATCC student chapter with Suraj Sharma as the faculty advisor.

This chapter aims to expand the awareness around AATCC test standards and deepen their understanding of textiles by collaborating with other chapters and AATCC.

The UGA student chapter was originally established in 1978 but was not active until it was recently revived.

This new phase of the AATCC student chapter will be led by Kavyashree Mruthyunjaya Swamy as Chair, Yahya Absalan as Treasurer, and Tyanna Tejada as Public Relations Officer.

Posted: December 13, 2024

Source: American Association of Textile Chemists & Colorists (AATCC)