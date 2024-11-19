Successful CREATE PLUS Training For Accord Knits / Flexknit Employees At KARL MAYER (CHINA)

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — November 19, 2024 — The KARL MAYER Academy is delighted about the successful training of the important STOLL customer Accord Knits in its branch at KARL MAYER (CHINA).

Based in Madagascar, the company is one of the leading manufacturers and the largest in the southern hemisphere of fully-fashion knitwear for men, women and children. Founded in 2001, it now employs 6,000 people and collaborates with many well-known fashion brands and department stores worldwide. Its recipe for success includes a multifunctional machine park. In the modern factory buildings in the cities of Antsirabe and Antananarivo, the latest generation of digitalized flat knitting machines including STOLL’s CMS and ADF series produce knitwear with the maximum possible flexibility.

“We have been working together for more than fourteen years now and made a lot of progress together. We are very proud to be partner of Accord Knits”, says Lutz Vogel, STOLL Area Sales Manager of the KARL MAYER GROUP.

Support through know-how also promotes intensive cooperation, as the training from 21 October to 15 November 2024 at KARL MAYER (CHINA) showed. The course for M1plus® switchers was booked as part of an investments in new machines. Four Accord Knits programmers have been taught how to use CREATE PLUS professionally. The participants learnt about various knitting techniques – structure, jacquard, intarsia, STOLL-multi gauge® and 1×1 technique – based on the many possible applications of the new patterning software. They also have learnt more about the new options for creating fully fashioned patterns and how to work with the various knitting element types on which CREATE PLUS is founded. The pattern programs created during the course could be tested directly on the Academy’s STOLL machines.

The balanced mix of theory and practice quickly led to learning effects. The advantages of CREATE PLUS rapidly became clear. “We save a lot of time when developing knitting programs with CREATE PLUS”, summarized one of the participants.

KARL MAYER’s STOLL business unit and Accord Knits are prepared to master the future.

If you want to learn more about Accord Knits / Flexknit and its other fields of businesses, especially also about their social responsibility for the people of Madagascar, please check their website www.flexknit.com.

Posted: November 19, 2024

Source: KARL MAYER Verwaltungsgesellschaft AG