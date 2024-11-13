Lindauer DORNIER Appoints New Technical Managing Director

LINDAU, Germany — November 8, 2024 — Lindauer DORNIER GmbH is strengthening its management team. Dr Holger Niemeier has taken over the position of chief technology officer (CTO) as of November 1, 2024, and will thus be responsible for the technological developments of the internationally operating machine and plant manufacturer in the future.

With a doctorate in mechanical engineering, Dr. Niemeier possesses comprehensive in mechanical engineering and many years of international experience in special machine construction, particularly in the areas of film and flexible packaging. At DORNIER, he will be responsible for the areas of research and development, production and digitalization with a focus on AI.

“With Dr. Holger Niemeier, we are gaining a renowned mechanical engineering expert with comprehensive technical knowledge and excellent international industry expertise,” stated Andreas Kückelmann, CEO of DORNIER. “His extensive experience will help us to consolidate and further expand our position as market and technology leader in the business areas of weaving machines, film stretching systems and production systems for the fibre composite industry.”

Dr. Niemeier said: “As a mechanical engineer, I am very familiar with the high quality, flexibility and reliability of Lindauer DORNIER’s machines and systems. Over more than seven decades, the traditional family-owned company has built up a strong international market position in the areas of fabrics, films and composites. I look forward to continuing this successful development with a particular focus on product development and digitalization.”

Posted November 12, 2024

Source: Lindauer DORNIER GmbH

