bluesign® Welcomes Designer Denim Maker LIM Group As First Laundry System Partner In Italy

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland — November 25, 2024 — As part of their growing denim initiative, bluesign®, a global sustainability solutions provider for the textile industry, proudly announces LIM Group as their first laundry system partner in Italy. This partnership enables bluesign® to be a one-stop resource for LIM teams working with top designers, luxury houses, and international labels on their denim programs. Recognized as the gold standard in chemical management, bluesign’s impact reduction work in the textile supply chain has gained even more importance regarding compliance with the EU legislation such as CSDDD, CSRD and ESPR. With LIM’s exceptional craftsmanship and bluesign®’s trusted expertise, this collaboration sets a new standard for European clean denim manufacturing.

Founded and managed by the Stevanin family since the 1980s, LIM’s laundry has distinguished itself in the fashion industry with its expertise in denim washing and unique dyeing techniques. LIM also integrates eco-friendly technologies, including ozone and laser machinery, wastewater purification systems, and renewable energy-powered operations. With a strong reputation for creativity, technical expertise, and eco-conscious practices, LIM collaborates with some of the world’s most prestigious brands and luxury houses, including Valentino, Balenciaga, Gucci, Dsquared2, Maison Margiela, Replay, Jacob Cohen, and Dondup.

“Renowned for its expertise in washing and dyeing processes while working in collaboration with the world’s top names, LIM has established itself as a leader in the denim industry. Their integration into the bluesign® system reinforces the importance of bluesign in fostering sustainable practices in laundry and dyeing,” said bluesign CEO Daniel Rüfenacht. “We are excited to work with the Stevanin family and LIM Group teams globally as they help us expand the reach of our mission to enable clean denim manufacturing globally.”

As the first bluesign® laundry system partner in Italy, LIM Group is at the forefront of reshaping the country’s textile manufacturing landscape. The company’s use of advanced technologies aligns perfectly with bluesign®’s vision for reducing resource consumption and environmental impact.

“Joining the bluesign® system marks a pivotal moment for LIM as we continue to prioritize sustainability in our operations and with our brand partners,” shares Gianfranco Stevanin, CEO and Co-Owner of LIM Group. “Our relationship not only strengthens our commitment to eco-conscious manufacturing but also enables us to deliver innovative solutions that meet the expectations of today’s conscious consumers. We are proud to collaborate with bluesign® to set new standards for transparency, accountability, and sustainable production.”

Posted: November 25, 2024

Source: bluesign®