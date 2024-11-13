APTEXPO 2024 Kicks Off With Key Fashion And Supply Chain Leaders Sparking Innovation On Day One

SINGAPORE — November 13, 2024 — APTEXPO 2024 officially kicked off today at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center, marking the start of a groundbreaking three-day event poised to create new opportunities for change in the textiles and apparel value chain.

As the global platform that convenes the top decision-makers in textiles, apparel, fashion, and their supply chains, this year’s convention promises to be more than a series of panel discussions—it is a much-needed gateway to transforming your business through its exclusive showcase of the latest fashion, supply chain and textiles technologies and projects from the likes of Singapore Fashion Council (SFC) Pavilion and HY Green Technology – which is set to unravel on 14 November.

On the first day, Sharon Lim, President of the Singapore Fashion Council (SFC), delivered the welcome speech. She addressed the esteemed guests, fellow speakers, and the audience and commended the organisers for hosting the inaugural Asia-Pacific Textile and Apparel Supply Chain Summit 2024.

On APTEXPO 2024, Sharon Lim said, “As the official association for Singapore’s textile and fashion industry, SFC partners with various stakeholders throughout the value chain to drive meaningful change across three key pillars: sustainability, innovation and technology, and Asian craftsmanship. Partnerships are essential for building a resilient and agile supply chain today. Such stakeholder collaboration helps mitigate risk, seize new opportunities and foster innovation that benefits us all. APTEXPO 2024 is a great example of this work we are undertaking.”

The first day of APTEXPO 2024 also offered attendees the chance to gain the knowledge and insights shared in the opening speeches by Poh Chi Chuan, Executive Director, Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board; Albert Tan, Chairman, ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX); and Sun Ruizhe, President, China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC). These organisations play an important role in promoting textile and fashion innovation.

Zhang Tingting, CEO of SFC, moderated a panel discussion that dove into the role of regional collaboration in building a resilient, adaptive and sustainable supply chain, convening on stage high- level executives from Weave, Browzwear, JEANWEST International, Shanghai Challenge Textile Co and the Hong Kong General Chamber of Textiles.

Regina Leong, CEO of Trackland Sdn Bhd Group of Companies, Honorary Permanent Secretary General, AFTEX, and President of the Malaysian Textile Manufacturers Association (MTMA), hosted the second panel discussion of the day. The panel featured experts from various organisations, including the Indonesian Textile Association and SEMBCORP. The panellists shared strategies for boosting Asia-Pacific production capabilities and leveraging partnership opportunities in the region’s textile industry.

Two plenary sessions also took place on the first day, during which audiences heard from more leaders in the global textiles and apparel segment.

The first plenary session addressed global trends and challenges in the textile and garment industry. Christian P. Schindler, Director General of ITMF, discussed current industry challenges, while Dirk Vantyghem of EURATEX covered the EU’s role in advancing sustainability. Deepika Rana, COO of Li & Fung, rounded off with insights on supply chain innovation.

The second plenary session focused on technology, branding, and sustainability as drivers of supply chain restructuring. Jonas Wand, CEO of FOURSOURCE, shared how AI shapes future value chains, and Chris Govier of Kornit Digital emphasised digital advancements for sustainable growth. Sunny Huang from New Wide Group discussed digital manufacturing solutions, while Henry Tan of Luen Thai Group examined Asia’s market potential.

APTEXPO 2024 will continue through 15 October 2024 in Singapore, with an exclusive lineup of industry updates, showcases, and networking sessions to follow.

For more information on APTEXPO 2024, please visit ap-texpo.com.

Posted: November 13, 2024

Source: ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX)