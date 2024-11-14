Apparel Insulation Innovator Thermore Launches First Consumer Campaign: “Power Comes from Within”

MILAN, Italy — November 12, 2024 — Thermore, an Italian manufacturing firm that has been innovating in the apparel insulation sector for over 50 years, announces the launch of its first consumer campaign. Imagined by global creative team, Innocean Italy “Power Comes from Within,” is a brand manifesto highlighting the quality and versatility of its synthetic insulation and its commitment to wellness, comfort, and sustainability. The campaign features apparel companies, Aspesi, Emporio Armani, and Karbon.

Set in three different landscapes, the video chronicles the protagonist’s journey through life’s daily challenges. In each scene, the adaptability and performance of Thermore® insulation enables her to face each situation with confidence and comfort. This not only highlights the resilience of the protagonist, but also the exceptional ability of Thermore® products to adapt to any environment and weather condition, turning each challenge into an opportunity for personal expression.

The full 60-second commercial spot is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKAYqgmESHU

“We want to inspire every individual to reach their potential by showing that the quality and innovation of our thermal insulation can transform any experience,” said Patrizio Siniscalchi, CEO of Thermore.

“Our commitment to consumer well-being is what drives every choice we make. That’s why we continue to innovate our technology, delivering the safety and comfort needed to dominate any environment.”

To create this campaign, Thermore collaborated with three prominent brands from the world of fashion and technical apparel known for their style, quality, and innovation. The garments worn by the protagonist are by Aspesi for the city setting, EA7 Emporio Armani for the country scene, and Karbon, a Canadian brand specializing in skiwear, for the final mountain scene.

“We are proud to partner with these prestigious brands that share our values of quality and performance. The array of brands truly embodies the essence of Thermore – to provide a product line that is high quality and versatile for a variety of settings” concluded Siniscalchi.

In keeping with Thermore’s philosophy to promote innovation in every aspect of its activities, the commercial was created using virtual production technologies, an advanced technique that combines real and digital worlds to create visual content in real time. Specifically, for this campaign Thermore employed Stagecraft and an LED Wall, technologies that allow actors to interact with huge LED screens on which virtual environments are projected, thus offering immersive and dynamic storytelling.

Moreover, virtual production offers significant advantages in terms of time and video quality: unlike traditional backdrops, it allows free camera movements on the set, maintaining accurate proportions and focus, with a realism that projects the audience directly into the narrative. This is a methodology that is rapidly transforming the way visual storytelling is done and has allowed Thermore to align its production with the same technological excellence that characterizes its products.

Posted: November 14, 2024

Source: Thermore