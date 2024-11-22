ANDRITZ Perfojet: 40 Years Of Innovation And Leadership In Nonwovens Technology

GRAZ, Austria — November 22, 2024 — ANDRITZ Perfojet, a global supplier of nonwovens technology, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The company pioneered hydroentanglement technology which allows bonding almost any type of fibers without additional binders. Over the past four decades, more than 300 Jetlace™ hydroentanglement systems have been installed, improving the quality and efficiency of wipes, hygiene and personal care products as well as geotextiles, filters, artificial leather substrates, battery separators and gas diffusion layers. The technology has transformed the production of nonwoven fabrics and set new standards for innovation and sustainability in the industry.

Future focused on sustainability

Building on its legacy, Perfojet continues to lead with advanced solutions such as complete spunlace lines (neXline spunlace, neXline wetlace) that enable the efficient production of nonwovens from 100% sustainable fibers, and drying solutions (neXdry air-through dryer, neXecodry energy saving solution) that allow to reduce energy consumption by 15% compared to previous solutions.

Looking ahead, ANDRITZ Perfojet is committed to supporting the green transition in nonwovens production. The company’s R&D efforts are focused on reducing the use of plastic and increasing the use of viscose, lyocell, pulp, and recycled fibers. In addition, its technology and spunlace pilot lines in Montbonnot, France, offer customers the opportunity to process new sustainable fibers such as hemp, linen, flax, and wool.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we are proud of our heritage and excited about the future within the ANDRITZ Nonwoven & Textile global team,” says Bruno Roche, Managing Director of ANDRITZ Perfojet. “Our focus is to provide sustainable, resource-efficient technologies and economically viable solutions that support the green transformation of the nonwovens industry.”

Source: ANDRITZ GROUP