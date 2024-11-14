A&E President Cuts Chris Alt Ribbon on New Technical Sewing Center In Bawal, India

MOUNT HOLLY, NC — November 13, 2024 — American & Efird (A&E) opened A&E / Gütermann India’s new technical sewing center this past month at an inauguration ceremony in Bawal. President Chris Alt was on-hand for the ribbon-cutting and introduced the technical education sewing center to the world. The dedicated creative hub provides a workspace for brands and cut and sew customers to evaluate new developments. Staffed by a team with years of technical expertise, the new center is equipped with a traditional training center setup and features an extensive range of sewing machines.

“We are always thinking of ways to better serve the industry, whether it be through the quality sewing thread products we produce or the technical service we provide our customers,” said Alt. “We want people to know they have a partner and resource with A&E / Gütermann. The new technical center is an example of our dedication to innovation and education for our clients.”

