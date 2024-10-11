Trützschler Nonwovens And Texnology To Supply Complete Needle-Punching Line To O.R.V. Manufacturing S.p.A., Italy

EGELSBACH, Germany — October 10, 2024 — Trützschler Nonwovens and Texnology S.r.l. have received an order from O.R.V. Manufacturing S.p.A. to deliver a new production line for needle-punched and thermobonded polyester media which, among others, will serve the huge market for filter media. The collaboration of the three family-owned companies will establish one of Europe’s biggest multi-purpose lines at the leading producer of non-woven fabrics and polyester wadding in Italy and Europe. The celebration on October 1st marked the start of the project.

For over 75 years, O.R.V. Manufacturing, which is part of the Peruzzo Productions Group, has been producing non-woven products for various applications, including clothing, furnishings, coating supports, filtration, thermal-acoustic insulations, and a variety of different products for the automotive sector. Their production sites in northern Italy are located in Carmignano di Brenta and Grantorto (PD), while the other non-woven companies of the group are active in southern Italy, Romania, Poland and Brazil. “With Trützschler Nonwovens and Texnology, we are pleased to have found two partners with whom we can realize this major project based on the shared values of a family-owned business,” says Gabriele Zanella, CEO of O.R.V. Manufacturing.

Charlotte Fontaine, member of the Shareholder’s Committee of the Trützschler Group, joined the celebrations at O.R.V. Manufacturing in Italy together with Nicola Olivo, Co-owner of Texnology, and Massimiliano Giacobbo Peruzzo and Cristina Giacobbo Peruzzo, both shareholders of the Peruzzo Productions Group.

She says: “This installation does not only represent a significant technological advancement, but also embodies the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship that characterizes our partnership. By building one of Europe’s biggest multi-purpose production lines together with Texnology and O.R.V. Manufacturing, we will set new industry standards.”

From a customer event to a major project

The journey began with an unforgettable customer event at the Nonwoven Customer and Technology Center (NCTC), where nonwovens ranging from 35 to 1400 grams per square meter (gsm) were showcased. This event led to collaborative product development days that solidified the shared vision of the three companies. “T-SUPREMA serves a wide range of applications while achieving top-quality outputs and outstanding efficiency,” says Oliver Döring, Director Sales & Marketing Trützschler Nonwovens.

Trials convinced the customer

Initial customer trials in May at the NCTC in Egelsbach, Germany, convinced O.R.V. Manufacturing of the versatility of the high-performance line. “We build strong, lasting relationships with our customers to ensure consistent quality and performance. We strive to set new industry standards while implementing environmentally conscious solutions. Together, we leverage the unique strengths of each company and transform these values into high-quality products,” says Nicola Olivo, Co-owner of Texnology.

Posted: October 11, 2024

Source Trützschler Group SE